Wednesday creators reveal the line that Netflix wanted to cut 

Wednesday has just taken Netflix watchers by storm, but the streaming platform almost cut a line that’s made the show iconic.

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky, The Addams Family. And now there’s a new Netflix series focusing on the arguably most iconic member, Wednesday Addams.

Starring new scream queen Jenna Ortega and directed by macabre auteur Tim Burton, the series focuses on troubled teen Addams as she navigates a new and mysterious High School. The show has become massively popular, and has already broken the record of being the best debut of Netflix’s English-language shows, even beating out Stranger Things.

We greatly enjoyed the series here at Dexerto, and you can read our review here. One of the best things about the show was it’s dark and camp dialogue, but sometimes this was almost too much for Netflix, and one line almost got cut for being too dark.

One Wednesday knife line almost got slashed

Despite the show’s obvious popularity, the streaming platform didn’t always have faith that the show would be a hit. Therefore, they were a lot more antsy when it came to the show’s creative decisions.

In a new interview with Indiewire, Wednesday co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar revealed that Netflix initially wanted to cut some of the darker lines from the series, fearing that they would put off or disturb audiences.

“Netflix was always very supportive and the executives were huge Addams Family fans, [but] we still did have executives wanting to cut some lines,” Gough explained.

One quote was particularly troublesome, which involved Wednesday and her roommate Enid talking about socialising, since audiences know that it isn’t exactly Wednesday’s strong suit.

Enid (Emma Myers) urges the Addams to “take a stab at being social.” To which Wednesday replies, “I do like stabbing.” Clearly, it was the implication that Wednesday would stab a person that made Netflix nervous.

But despite pushback from Netflix, the creators stood by their decision to keep the line in, as being dark and violent is “the whole point of the character,” Millar stated. “To lose that or dilute that is a betrayal of the character.”

So thankfully, the quote stayed in, and Wednesday has remained our favourite macabre gal on the big and small screen. It even seems like Netflix came around to it, as the line was even included in the series’ teaser trailer, as seen below:

Wednesday is currently available to stream on Netflix.