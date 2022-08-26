Warner Bros. reportedly wants producer Dan Lin to become DC’s version of Kevin Feige

Warner Bros. may have found their own Kevin Feige-like mastermind to helm future DC films and TV shows, with the company eyeing off producer Dan Lin to step into the role in an effort to get their live-action universe back on track.

Deadline first reported that Dan Lin is being considered as a leading candidate to take over the role of DC chief. However, this appointment won’t be an immediate transition, with Deadline also reporting that current DC Films President Walter Hamada will likely stay in the role for the release of Black Adam and maybe even longer.

Lin is the current CEO and film and television company Rideback and has worked as a producer on many notable projects such as Godzilla vs Kong, IT: Chapter 2, and the Lego Movie. As well as this, Lin also has many upcoming projects in the works like Aladdin 2, The Lego Batman Movie 2, and Inspector Gadget.

Warner Bros. Dan Lin has an impressive body of work, with his projects having grossed billions worldwide.

And while Lin’s name is being thrown around as the likely successor, Variety has confirmed that at this stage, he is simply in talks with the company and that nothing is set in stone. However, in an interview on the Ankler podcast at the beginning of August 2022, Dan Lin spoke about how he was almost tasked with the job of “overseeing the entire DC franchise” by Warner Bros. all the way back in 2008.

This opportunity while he was working as a producer on a Justice League film directed by George Miller. The film was unfortunately scrapped but it seems that Warner Bros. has kept a close eye on the producer and his success ever since.

It’s no secret that the live-action DC universe is all over the place at the moment. While Warner Bros. has big films like Black Adam and the Shazam! sequel on the way, they have also faced some major setbacks in recent months. Between the Batgirl film getting canceled and the upcoming Flash movie shrouded in controversy and setbacks due to ongoing struggles with star Ezra Miller, many DC fans are worried about the future of DC’s live-action projects.

