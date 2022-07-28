Wakanda Forever LEGO set may have spoiled identity of next Black Panther

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

A brand new trio of LEGO sets for the upcoming Marvel film, Wakanda Forever, may have just spoiled who will take up the mantle of Black Panther in the cinematic universe.

At Comic-Con 2022, fans were given their first look at the hotly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film, Black Panther film. When the trailer for Wakanda Forever dropped it immediately became one of the most watched and successful Marvel trailers to date.

The passing of Chadwick Boseman was in the minds and hearts of audiences and the cast when reacting to the footage of the upcoming film.

In light of that, the biggest mystery surrounding Black Panther 2 is who will take up the mantle of the position. And while the trailer left this a mystery to viewers, new LEGO sets might have accidentally given it away.

While the sets don’t explicitly give away the next Black Panther, Shuri well and truly takes center stage in all of them. The three LEGO sets are called Shuri’s Sunbird, King Namor’s Throne Room, and Shuri’s Labs.

LEGO These LEGO sets for Wakanda Forever include characters new and returning, but Shuri is a constant across them.

In both Shuri’s Sunbird and King Namor’s Throne Room, Shuri features in what appears to be some version of the Black Panther suit. In Shuri’s Labs, her figure looks much more like her design from the original film.

While this is in no way confirmation Shuri will be taking over as the Black Panther, this would not be the first time LEGO has given away massive spoilers for upcoming Disney projects. In recent years many films and TV shows have had things spoiled due to the release of merchandise.

Alongside Shuri the LEGO sets also include Nakia, new villain Namor as well as Ironheart herself Riri Williams. These sets will be available for order on October 1. And while this LEGO set might have spoiled who the new Black Panther is, fans will have to wait to see the film to find out for sure.

Wakanda Forever is the next big Marvel film to release this year and is scheduled to hit theatres on November 11.