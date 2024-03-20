Amazon cuts price of retired LEGO Marvel Black Panther

Amazon is continuing to cut the prices of LEGO kits, with the latest discounted set coming in the shape of the retired LEGO Marvel Black Panther. Here’s what you can expect.

The LEGO Marvel Black Panther is a must-have kit for Marvel fans aged 18 and up. Not only does the almost life-sized, brick-built bust of King T’Challa provide an immersive and rewarding building experience, but it looks marvelous on display.

Unfortunately, this LEGO Marvel kit, one of the best LEGO Marvel sets for adults, has been retired along with myriad other sets from various themes, such as Star Wars and Harry Potter, at the end of 2023. However, fortunately, Amazon still has stock of this model.

So, if you ever wanted to expand your collection of Marvel memorabilia with the LEGO Marvel Black Panther, this might just be your last chance to grab it. In addition, unlike several other discontinued kits, which are still available at Amazon, this set hasn’t yet seen a price increase.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Amazon has discounted the original, pre-retirement asking price of LEGO Marvel model by 20%.

Comprising 2961 bricks, all of which click together to create an accurate representation of Black Panther, this LEGO Marvel set features an array of authentic design elements, such as reflective silver detailing. Purple and blue finishes to emulate the power of Vibranium are also present.

The completed build’s arms can be adjusted to replicate the “Wakanda Forever” pose. At the same time, the fingers can be articulated. However, if you prefer displaying this model by itself, you can remove the hands. The completed model stands 18-inch tall and 20-inch wide. A display stand, replete with an information plaque, is included.

