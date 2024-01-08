There’s 60% off this Marvel Legends Black Panther cosplay helmet

Rule Wakanda with Hasbro’s premium Black Panther electronic helmet at over 60% off – featuring movie-accurate vibranium detailing & glowing light FX.

Transport yourself to the thriving kingdom of Wakanda with Hasbro’s new Marvel Legends Series electronic Black Panther helmet. Meticulously modeled after the ruler’s vibranium suit in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, this wearable roleplay accessory brings the movie’s iconography to life at 60% off.

Standing as a 1:1 prop replica, the helmet captures Black Panther’s mask in exacting accuracy to the silver screen counterpart. Sculptural lines and panels align with the nuances that define the heroic character while staying comfortable because of the padded interior lining. Authentic textures and deco applications take it to the next level.

But more than a costume piece, this Black Panther helmet packs interactive features any Wakandan leader would be proud of.

Touch controls on the exterior activate different illumination effects in the eyes and mouth slit reminiscent of Black Panther’s vibranium suit glowing on the screen. A touch of another button elicits the flip-up lenses to switch to reconnaissance mode swiftly.

Save 60% on Marvel Legends Series Black Panther helmet

Amazon

Adjustable padding allows most heads to fit while maintaining the sturdy helmet shape no matter how you wield it. And at over 60% off, this piece is a catch!

Whether completing your Marvel cosplay or creatively ruling an imaginary Wakanda, bring home the first electronic Black Panther helmet worthy of kingship today.

Relive the Marvel Cinematic Universe and expand your Avengers squad with a high-end prop that’s far more than a placeholder. For 60% off, channel your inner warrior-king now!

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.