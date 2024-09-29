New Venom 3 teaser might have just spoiled Peter Parker cameo

Venom: The Last Dance is almost here, but one of the new TV spots could have just given away a major cameo that includes everyone’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

While Spider-Man might be busy in the Marvel universe right now (or at least he will be when Spider-Man 4 finally arrives), fans are still looking out for clues that he might show up in the final Venom movie, The Last Dance.

It all comes from the newest TV spot, released on September 28. In the final teaser, we get a brief look at Eddie throwing away a plate of food, all while he’s being stared at by a young boy with dark hair (around the 0:05 mark).

According to comments online, many Spider-Man fans appear to think this might be a young Peter Parker. Specifically, there are theories floating around that he might be a new version of Spider-Man.

“Theory is this is the Uncle Ben and Peter Parker cameo,” said one X user. “Setting up a new Spider-Man.”

“I swear if this is Peter,” said another.

While the connections between this Venom and any of the previous three Spider-Man iterations have been minor (with the most notable being during the ending of Let There Be Carnage), there are a few openings that could allow for Venom to finally have some interaction with Spidey.

For one, Venom exists in the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which does leave the door open for Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker to make an appearance.

But equally, Tom Holland’s Parker is just as much of an option, since he gets an actual visual cameo in Let There Be Carnage.

“You won’t be able to stop me from screaming that it’s Peter 3,” said another, referring to Andrew Garfield’s nickname in No Way Home.

Some comments, on the other hand, aren’t so keen about the idea of yet another Peter popping up in the Sony universe.

“Please don’t be Peter,” one user pleaded.

As another pointed out: “Random kid with brown hair in a Marvel film: exists. People: “Oooh me gawsh!! It’s Petor Parkour!!”

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25, 2024.