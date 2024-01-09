Venom 3 logo unveiled and fans are all disappointed

The first logo for Venom 3 was revealed at CES 2024 – and fans have been left bitterly disappointed for one simple reason.

This year, Tom Hardy’s symbiote-powered Eddie Brock will bow out in his third and final Venom movie. Helmed by franchise scribe Kelly Marcel, little is known about the plot or who he’ll face off against this time – some believe it’ll be the Lobo Cartel, while others have (foolishly) pinned their hopes on Andrew Garfield’s return as Spider-Man.

Despite both movies garnering “rotten” reviews (the first has a 30% score, while Let There Be Carnage is rated at 57%), they’ve been box office successes and firm favorites of general moviegoers.

While 2024 could be an iffy year for superhero fare – we are kicking off with Madame Web, after all – Venom 3 could be a bright spot on an otherwise lackluster slate. But it’s already off to a bad start with its logo.

Venom 3 logo disappoints fans: “You had one job”

As part of Sony’s 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, several logos were unveiled for upcoming movies, including Bad Boys 4, the new Karate Kid movie, and Venom 3.

The latter threequel came with a somewhat uninspired design – mainly because it’s not called “V3nom.”

“V3NOM was literally right there,” one user wrote. “V3NOM would have been much cooler,” another wrote. “STUDIOS ARE SO STUPID THEY HAVE A CHANCE TO DO V3NOM AND THEY GIVE US THIS. UNREAL. I will be seated though,” a third tweeted.

“Dawg don’t stand there like Jeff Bezos if you missed the greatest naming opportunity ever V3nom while cheesy would have been really cool,” a fourth wrote. “I kinda wish it was V3NOM because it would be so stupid and funny just like the character,” another posted. “Is it really just called Venom 3? Couldn’t even do V3nom?” a sixth tweeted.

We should say, this could be an early promotional logo solely for CES – so don’t give up hope, V3nom fans! Given the first follow-up had the “Let There Be Carnage” subtitle, we’re expecting its name to be spiced up a little by the time it hits cinemas.

In an earlier interview with Digital Spy, Hardy explained: “These things [usually] come in threes. If there’s going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can’t count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one.

“But I think it’s really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same… the same story, the same film. So that you don’t surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There’s got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says ‘no’, that’s fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else.”

Venom 3 hits cinemas on November 8, 2024. Find out more about the movie here.