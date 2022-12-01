Ultron rumored to return to MCU in future Phase

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

A new rumor has hinted that the MCU Phase 2 villain, Ultron, may return at some point in a future Marvel Phase.

It has been over seven years since we’ve seen the villainous AI on screen in the MCU. Ultron, played by James Spader, first appeared in the Avengers film Age of Ultron in 2015 where he was born from a rogue system that Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man built.

Ultron has since made appearances in Disney+‘s What If…? and an experience on the Disney Wish cruise ship, but there was seemingly no way of him officially coming back.

Until now, apparently. If a new rumor is true, it could mean that Ultron will return in the live-action movies once more.

Ultron may return to the MCU

If a new rumor is to be believed, it means that Ultron may return in the not-too-distant-future.

In an article that was recently published by The Cosmic Circus, sources have revealed that Ultron was not fully destroyed at the end of the second Avengers film, and small parts of the program still remain “dormant” somewhere out there.

However, anything official has yet to be stated, least of all by Marvel head Kevin Feige, and it’s unclear whether James Spader would return to the role.

When and where could Ultron return?

The article speculated that there are two likely options for Ultron to appear, one being Armor Wars, and the second being Vision Quest.

While neither storylines included Ultron in their comic books, the MCU could easily take creative liberties, as it has before. Plus, neither projects have any villain confirmed yet, so anything is possible.

Armor Wars makes sense for a potential Ultron storyline, since it will be about the technology and legacy that Tony Stark left behind, and Ultron is a remnant of that. Vision Quest also involves this legacy, as Vision himself, played by Paul Bettany, is a perfected version of the Ultron AI program, meaning that he and the villain are deeply connected.

However, Armor Wars doesn’t have an official release date just yet, and Vision Quest hasn’t actually been officially announced by Marvel yet, so we will have to wait and see if these rumors turn out to be true.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is currently available to stream on Disney+. You can sign up for an account here.