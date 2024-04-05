Tulsa King Season 2: Everything we know

Beyond Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s mob drama Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone is set to return for a Season 2 – here’s everything to know.

Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) was a loyal member of the New York mob who did his time. As things have changed on the outside, he’s sent to Tulsa to establish some groundwork there and looks to set up his empire in his newfound home.

But Taylor Sheridan’s Season 1 had its drama as Dwight begins to distance himself from his former mob family, and develops a connection to Tulsa. While pursuing business ventures, he finds himself in a heated rivalry with the local biker gang and the ATF.

The last fans saw Dwight, he was getting taken away in handcuffs by the ATF just as his casino business opened. More drama will ensue in Tulsa King Season 2 and here’s what you need to know. (Warning: spoilers ahead for Tulsa King Season 1!)

Tulsa King Season 2: What will it be about?

There hasn’t been an official storyline synopsis from Paramount+ about Tulsa King Season 2. But the cliffhanger finale will have to be addressed in the new season. Season 2 will therefore likely take place deal with Dwight’s arrest and the Italian mob dealing with Goodie leaving the family.

At the end of Season 1, ATF agent Stacy decides to backstab Dwight and use the flash drive he gave her as evidence against him. The flash drive had access to their million-dollar account and proves Dwight’s use of bribery.

Season 2 will likely begin with the after of the arrest and the legal battle to prove Dwight’s supposed innocence. Not to mention, Stacy will have to answer for her betrayal and Dwight’s team managing without him.

Let’s not forget that Dwight is still on the Italian mob’s bad side. He had firmly established he was done working for them and had set up his own loyal crew in Tulsa.

There’s also the added detail of Goodie deciding to stay with Dwight, severing his ties to the mob. Chickie will likely look to harm Dwight, as he took over the mob after killing his father.

The second season will also see how Dwight’s daughter, Tina, deals with his arrest. A big part of Dwight’s story was trying to reconcile with his daughter after having left her life when he was arrested. After finally getting on good terms, the cycle happens once again.

Tulsa King Season 2: Who’s in the cast?

Sylvester Stallone is set to reprise his role as Dwight Manfredi and fans can expect a lot of the main cast to return as well. Check out what could be the cast list for Season 2:

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi

Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale

Max Casella as Armand Truisi

Martin Starr as Bodhi

Domenick Lombardozzi as Chickie Invernizzi

Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci

Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller

AC Peterson as Pete Invernizzi

Dana Delany as Margaret Deveraux

Tatiana Zappardino as Tina Manfredi-Grieger

Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua

Deadline reported that MCU star Frank Grillo was cast as Bill Bevilaqua in Tulsa King Season 2. He will appear as a series regular with his character as a Kansas City mobster with interests in Tulsa. With Dwight’s run-in with the ATF, Bill will likely see his chance and become the season’s new enemy.

For now, there’s no set release date for Tulsa King Season 2.

Details on a possible release date have not yet been reported, but the new season has already begun filming in Oklahoma and Atlanta. Season 2 is slated to release sometime in Fall 2024. Fans can also expect the new season to have the same number of episodes, with Season 1 having nine in total.

Tulsa King Season 2: Is there a trailer?

No, with the new season currently in production and no release date, a trailer is unavailable.

Tulsa King Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+, and you can keep tabs on new series coming to streaming services.