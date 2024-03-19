Is Triple 9 on Netflix? Heist movie explained

Triple 9, a heist movie with a divisive Rotten Tomatoes score, has reportedly been added to Netflix — but is it true? Here’s what you need to know, as well as details about its cast.

The 2016 movie, directed by The Road’s John Hillcoat, follows a crew of dirty cops blackmailed by the Russian mob to execute a virtually impossible heist — the only way to pull it off is to manufacture a 999, police code for ‘officer down.’

“Their plan is turned upside down when the unsuspecting rookie they set up to die foils the attack, triggering a breakneck action-packed finale tangled with double-crosses, greed and revenge,” the official synopsis reads.

On X/Twitter, accounts have claimed the movie has been added to Netflix — but if you’re in the US, you may be a bit puzzled. Don’t worry, we’ve got the answer.

Is Triple 9 on Netflix?

Triple 9 is on Netflix — but you’ll need a VPN to watch it.

It’s only available in the UK, so you’ll need to sign up for ExpressVPN, change your location to anywhere in the UK, log on to Netflix, and you can start watching.

Triple 9 Rotten Tomatoes score

Triple 9 has a 55% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience rating of just 41%.

While several (rather spammy) accounts have called it a “thrilling heist movie”, the earlier consensus was far more mixed. “Triple 9 won’t bore you, that’s for sure. But neither will two hours of browsing YouTube. Perhaps it’s best to think of it like one long highlight reel, and just sit back and enjoy the muddled, messy ride,” Consequence wrote in its review.

The Boston Globe was similarly critical, writing: “Hillcoat brings stray moments of style and surprise to Triple 9 but not nearly enough to save it; for every twist you don’t see coming, there are five you probably will.”

That’s not to say everyone is in the rotten camp. “Triple 9 is no Reservoir Dogs, but it is a twisty, terrific ride. And Kate Winslet has a blast with the Russian accent, the wig, the attitude,” Rolling Stone wrote.

Who’s in the Triple 9 cast?

The Triple 9 cast is absolutely stacked, starring Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, Clifton Collins Jr., Norman Reedus, Teresa Palmer, Michael K. Williams, Gal Gadot, Woody Harrelson, and Kate Winslet.

Is Triple 9 the same as Triple Frontier?

No, Triple 9 and Triple Frontier are different movies.

The latter film, another heist movie starring Ben Affleck, was released in 2019 exclusively on Netflix — given thousands of people have been looking for Triple 9 on the platform, it’s easy to see why some have been left confused.

