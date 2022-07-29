Tomb Raider getting another film reboot as MGM loses movie rights

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

The movie rights for Tomb Raider are up for grabs after company MGM losing the rights to the series. Many big Hollywood movie studios are now in the running to acquire the rights to bring the most iconic female gaming character to the big screen.

As first reported by The Wrap, MGM have lost the rights to Tomb Raider and will no longer be going ahead. While a sequel to the 2018 Tomb Raider film was in the works, it was put on hold indefinitely by the company.

MGM had until May 2022 to give the sequel a greenlight but by failing to do so, they have now lost the ability to go ahead with the series. As a result, the rights were then reverted back to the game company who, alongside Graham King’s GK FIlms, made a deal to rep the IP to new buyers.

Lara Croft actor Alicia Vikander recently hinted the film was still struggling to get a green light. It appears this is in fact the reason for the rights now being up for grabs. This change in rights also likely means that she will not be back to reprise her role despite having been a great fit in the first film.

Insiders have also added that whoever does acquire the rights will be looking to once again reboot the series. No one from the 2018 film has commitments to the series moving forward and it will be a complete blank slate for the new studio that moves in.

Warner Bros. Alicia Vikander took over the mantle of Lara Croft from Angelina Jolie. Now a third actor will step into the role.

The Tomb Raider franchise is one of the biggest gaming series of all time. Since the 1990s, multiple games, novels, comics and films have been created about the now iconic Lara Croft.

In May 2021, Square Enix sold the rights for the game series and all corresponding IP off to Embracer for $300 million.

While no Hollywood studios have openly expressed interest in bringing the character to the big screen once again, it is only a matter of time before the rights get taken over.