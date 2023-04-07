Andor Season 2 returning in August 2024

The makers of Andor appeared at Star Wars Celebration in London today to reveal all about Season 2 of the critically acclaimed Star Wars series, including an exciting release date window.

Star Wars Celebration is happening in London this weekend, with fans from all over the planet converging on the Excel Centre to celebrate all that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

Today it was Andor in the spotlight, with executive producer Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna taking to the stage to look back on the production, release, and reception received by Season 1.

Article continues after ad

However, the creative team also looked to the future of the show via some exciting news about Season 2.

Andor Season 2 set to release in August 2024

Gilroy said they hope to release Andor Season 2 in August 2024. The “second half” of the show is currently shooting, with production set to last until August this year. Another year will then be spent on post-production, with the show set to release in 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

During the panel, Gilroy said: “If you know your ending it really helps. We know exactly where we’re going – it means that we can go full force. Like the escape from the prison,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“We know emotionally and physically what we have to do. It’s been really potent.”

More to follow…

You can check out more of our Star Wars coverage here.