Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi explains herself after saying she slept with Michael B. Jordan

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi made headlines after claiming she’d “done that” with Michael B. Jordan – but now, she’s saying she didn’t really want the word out there.

After the most recent Selling Sunset Season 7 episode dropped, Bre Tiesi’s conversation with her castmates became a hot issue among fans.

During a casual dinner, she happened to drop a comment about having slept with actor Michael B. Jordan.

Since then, many of the show’s fans have been saying how it was weird of her to brag about something like that, especially when she is in a relationship with her baby daddy Nick Cannon.

Bre Tiesi thought Selling Sunset cameras weren’t rolling

Bre opened up about the situation in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight to give viewers a piece of her mind.

The star said that she was unaware that the cameras were rolling at that time and thought she was merely having some casual girl talk with her castmates.

She acknowledged that she should have known better, but she also asked the audience to give her some grace because she is basically in her “freshman year of reality TV.” Mistakes are bound to happen when you’re a newbie.

Tiesi said, “I was in my first reality season, give me a little slack.”

Even prior to being on Selling Sunset, the model’s dating life was always a hot topic. She has been in an open relationship with actor Nick Cannon, and the two had their first child in March 2022.

Rather than shying away from questions about that, Bre revealed that she is all about leaning into what people are talking about. Bre and Nick now make social media content with comedy skits based on stereotypes around their relationship.

The Netflix star takes pride in being an honest and open person, so whatever others say doesn’t impact her.

She said: “We know it’s not our reality and we’re happy, so for us it’s more entertaining and obviously it’s controversial… so might as well get some likes and follows.”