What’s The Stranger about? Hulu thriller explained

And just like that, an incredibly exciting thriller has quietly been released — here’s everything you need to know about Hulu’s new movie The Stranger.

When it comes to the best movies of any given year, you can’t discount the dark horses, released without much fanfare before whipping up a frenzy of praise and good reviews.

This is currently happening for The Stranger, a thriller released only yesterday (April 15) on Hulu, but it’s already making waves online.

But what’s all the fuss about? Here’s what you need to know about The Stranger’s plot, cast, and whether it’s worth watching.

Article continues after ad

What’s The Stranger about?

The Stranger follows a rideshare driver in Los Angeles who is pursued by a strange passenger on a trip.

The full synopsis reads “New to Los Angeles, rideshare driver Clare picks up Carol from a home deep in the Hollywood Hills. What begins as a routine ride turns into Clare’s worst nightmare: a twelve-hour fight survival through the city’s seedy underbelly.

Article continues after ad

“Carl is not the passenger Clare thought he was, and Clare is easy prey.”

However, The Stranger isn’t to be confused with the plot of the other 2024 movie with the same name, nor is it linked to the 2022 film based on a true story.

Article continues after ad

Is The Stranger a true story?

No, The Stranger isn’t a true story — but it was previously a series adapted for a feature film.

Four years ago, The Stranger appeared as a 13-part series on Quibi, the US streaming platform for short-form stories.

Reportedly “saved” by Hulu when Quibi began to have problems in 2020 — it now no longer exists — creator Veena Sub re-edited the narrative into its current feature length form, which is now seeing a resurgence.

The Stranger cast: Who’s in it?

The Stranger cast features Maika Monroe, Dane Dehaan, and Avan Jogia.

Fans might recognize Monroe for performances in horror films It Follows and Longlegs, Dehaan from roles in Oppenheimer and The Staircase, and Jogia from Victorious.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Director and creator Veena Sud is also known for her work on The Lie, Seven Seconds, and The Killing.

Is The Stranger worth watching?

The Stranger currently doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but so far the reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

Inverse described the movie as “the most innovative thriller of the decade,” adding “The Stranger is a surprisingly propulsive thriller. Its original episodic structure prevents the adventure from growing stagnant: it’s light on its feet, and never overstays its welcome.”

IndieWire agreed: “Writer/director Veena Sud and editor Philip Fowler turned a series meant to be digested in 10-minute bites into one of the most riveting feature films of the season.”

Article continues after ad

The Playlist added: “The Stranger is not that. It’s jagged, absurd, and a hoot of implausible scenarios stacked on top of each other for most of the runtime.”

How to watch The Stranger

The Stranger is currently only available to watch on Hulu, meaning viewers outside of the US will need to use a VPN to join in.

Article continues after ad

ExpressVPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Connect to any US location and either log in to Hulu or create an account

Watch and enjoy

Find even more amazing movies to stream this month, alongside more horror films to get excited about this year. Additionally, find out what streaming services are our favorites.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.