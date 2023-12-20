The Santa Clauses might seem like a sweet TV show for excited children, but one star has recently recalled a negative experience of working with its leading man Tim Allen.

First airing in 2022, The Santa Clauses is an extension of the original films first beginning in 1994, also starring Tim Allen.

The show’s official synopsis reads “The Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a successor; now that Christmas has been saved, Scott focuses on training his son Cal.”

While 2023 brings fans Season 2 of The Santa Clauses, one star has now looked back on her previous experience of working with Tim Allen on set, branding him “so f**king rude.”

The Santa Clauses star says Tim Allen was “so f**king rude”

Casey Wilson, who starred in the pilot episode of The Santa Clauses, has revealed that co-star Tim Allen was “so f**king rude” during a recent interview.

On the Bitch Sesh podcast [via The Hollywood Reporter], Wilson recalled her time starring opposite Allen.

“Tim Allen was such a b**ch. It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever,” she started. “So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him,” Wilson recalled. “I think he’s a burglar. So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene.

“So I’m throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’

“When he was done, he was so f**king rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable,” Wilson stated.

The Santa Clauses star also added she had so far “buried” the story because her children “loved the movies.”

“It’s the end, and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!,’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor, and walks out,” Wilson concluded. “And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a bitch. And this is the best…I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day.‘”

Other than his turn in The Santa Clauses and its original movies, Tim Allen is best known for fronting TV shows such as Home Improvement and Last Man Standing.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here.