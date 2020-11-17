 The Rock gets literally stuck in a Porsche during filming disaster - Dexerto
The Rock gets literally stuck in a Porsche during filming disaster

Published: 17/Nov/2020 13:21

by Kieran Bicknell
TheRock Taycan


Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is certainly not a small man. Thanks to his intensive training routine and dedication to fitness, The Rock is one of the largest, most muscular actors in Hollywood. Unfortunately, that can be a disadvantage, as he discovered the hard way.

Filming for the upcoming blockbuster film Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson ran into a spot of bother while filming a car chase scene.

Part of the scene required ‘The Rock’ to fit into an all-new Porsche Taycan EV. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go according to plan for the big-name actor, requiring the whole scene to be redesigned.



The Porsche Taycan is the first all-electric supercar from Porsche, seen here in concept form.

Dwayne Johnson Red Notice filming disaster

According to DJ’s Instagram post, it isn’t the first time he’s got stuck in a high-performance car. “Guess who’s too big to fit in yet another sports car” is the first line of the post, suggesting he’s no stranger to this unusual situation.

Unfortunately, this time it’s more than simply a case of swapping cars. According to The Rock, him not being able to fit in the Taycan meant the entire filming sequence for the scene in question needed to be changed.

It could also prove to be a costly mistake. In the post, he mentions that the Taycan needed to be shipped “over to the States” suggesting it likely came straight from Porsche in Germany. Not only that, but this process would’ve taken a long time, and in Hollywood, time is money.

 

Thankfully, it wasn’t a total disaster. While he likened getting stuck in the Porsche to a “brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot” the crew was able to think on their feet and get the shot they needed.

The crew also apparently found the humor in the situation, as after the “uncomfortable silence” while he tried to fit, they all burst into laughter according to Dwayne.

While it is not clear what the scene in the film is about, using a high-tech, all-electric Porsche Taycan is an unusual choice for a ‘star car.’ Clearly, the producers for Red Alert want to consider the environment too, without sacrificing speed or style.

Cars

Will Smith’s incredible car collection revealed: Maybach, Cadillac, BMW

Published: 17/Nov/2020 11:05

by Kieran Bicknell



Will Smith is one of Hollywood’s best-known actors. From legendary films such as I-Robot and Men In Black to voiceover parts in Disney Pixar films, Will has done it all. This long and lucrative career has paid off, and as a result, Will has an incredible and varied collection of cars. 

From being the Fresh Prince of Bel Air to taking starring roles in big-name Hollywood blockbusters, Will Smith has become a household name around the world.

This fame has undoubtedly paid off, and as a result, Will has a reported net worth of around $350 million. A good chunk of that seems to have been spent on cars, with his garage housing some incredible machines. Here are our highlights from Will Smith’s car collection.

Will Smith’s luxury car collection



Will Smith is able to practically take his house on the road with him, thanks to his massive RV.

Will is evidently a man that prioritizes luxury over performance if his car collection is anything to go by. With numerous high-end luxury cars in his fleet, many of these vehicles are the sort of cars to be driven around in, as opposed to driving yourself.

One of the most expensive and most exclusive vehicles in Will’s collection is his Maybach 57s. Valued at around $360,000 from new, the 57s is one of the most luxurious vehicles on the road. To go with the 57s, Will also owns a blacked-out Rolls Royce Ghost, which both he and Jaden Smith have been spotted in numerous times.

When he’s on family duties, Smith also has a number of big, luxurious SUVs. From a massive Cadillac Escalade to a more subtle Mercedes-Benz GL450. By complete contrast to the GL450, Will also owns a massive 16-wheeler RV. Split over two storeys, the RV is luxury living on wheels.

Sports cars



Will’s only ‘supercar’ is his BMW i8.

Surprisingly for a big-name star, Will Smith doesn’t have a particularly big collection of sports or performance cars.

The closest thing he has to a typical ‘supercar’ is the hybrid BMW i8. This ‘green’ BMW mixes traditional combustion-engined power and electric motors to produce 368bhp, and a 0-60 time of just 4.4 seconds. No doubt the choice to buy such a futuristic sports car was inspired by all the sci-fi films that Smith has starred in over the years.

There may be another ‘green’ car set to join the Smith household too. Will has been pictured numerous times with a Porsche Taycan, though it is unclear whether the all-electric supercar is his or simply a loan car from the dealer.



Will owns a 1965 Ford Mustang similar to this one.

Finally, there’s one more standout car from his collection that we can’t ignore. In complete contrast to the rest of his eco-friendly sports cars, he owns a Cherry Red 1965 Ford Mustang. Powered by an ancient V8, gas-guzzling engine, the Mustang is the epitome of American Muscle car icons, and is perfect for a Hollywood Celebrity looking to enjoy the finer things in life.

All in all, while Will Smith’s car collection isn’t the biggest or fastest, it’s certainly varied. With a car for all occasions, Will’s motoring looks set for both the past and future.