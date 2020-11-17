The Rock gets literally stuck in a Porsche during filming disaster - Dexerto

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is certainly not a small man. Thanks to his intensive training routine and dedication to fitness, The Rock is one of the largest, most muscular actors in Hollywood. Unfortunately, that can be a disadvantage, as he discovered the hard way.

Filming for the upcoming blockbuster film Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson ran into a spot of bother while filming a car chase scene.

Part of the scene required ‘The Rock’ to fit into an all-new Porsche Taycan EV. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go according to plan for the big-name actor, requiring the whole scene to be redesigned.

Dwayne Johnson Red Notice filming disaster

According to DJ’s Instagram post, it isn’t the first time he’s got stuck in a high-performance car. “Guess who’s too big to fit in yet another sports car” is the first line of the post, suggesting he’s no stranger to this unusual situation.

Unfortunately, this time it’s more than simply a case of swapping cars. According to The Rock, him not being able to fit in the Taycan meant the entire filming sequence for the scene in question needed to be changed.

It could also prove to be a costly mistake. In the post, he mentions that the Taycan needed to be shipped “over to the States” suggesting it likely came straight from Porsche in Germany. Not only that, but this process would’ve taken a long time, and in Hollywood, time is money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Thankfully, it wasn’t a total disaster. While he likened getting stuck in the Porsche to a “brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot” the crew was able to think on their feet and get the shot they needed.

The crew also apparently found the humor in the situation, as after the “uncomfortable silence” while he tried to fit, they all burst into laughter according to Dwayne.

While it is not clear what the scene in the film is about, using a high-tech, all-electric Porsche Taycan is an unusual choice for a ‘star car.’ Clearly, the producers for Red Alert want to consider the environment too, without sacrificing speed or style.