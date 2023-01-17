The Owl House fans lose it over show creator’s Season 3 countdown art

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 releases January 21, 2023, and show creator Dana Terrace has surprised fans with a brilliant illustration countdown featuring favorite characters.

The Owl House fans are nearing the end of the long wait for Season 3 Episode 2, with the new special, 44-minute installation set to release on Saturday. Despite some bumps due to a leak of the episode, excitement has stayed high, with many choosing to avoid the leaked content to ensure support for the show upon launch day.

The second episode sees Luz and her friends return to the Boiling Isles after months of being separated from friends and family. This time, Luz’s mother is also along for the ride, with many excited for the possible meeting between Camila and Eda The Owl Lady.

However, many weren’t expecting show creator Dana Terrace to start releasing new posts on Twitter over the past several days. The updates are likely one of the best countdowns fans of the show could ask for.

The Owl House creator Dana Terrace illustrates the countdown

On Twitter, Dana Terrace has been sharing special illustrations for The Owl House cast with a numerical count down to Episode 2.

The illustrations have included Eda, Luz, Hooty, and King in the owl house as Luz practices runes, while another shows Lilith being driven around in a cauldron.

A particularly creepy drawing of Belos marked day 5, while day 4 was celebrated with “The Cats”, an anti-Belos team made up of Raine Whispers, Darius Deamonne, and several young Witches.

The Owl House illustrations are stunning, and perfect for backgrounds on computers or phones. Fans in the comments are loving the updates, with one stating, “I need a 50 season spinoff of Dadrius and Hunter doing arts & crafts” and another adding “I LOVE THIS SO FREAKING MUCH THIS IS SO AWESOME DANA!!!”

With a few days left before the premier, it is likely several more stunning pieces of art will be posted. Each new drawing is a special way to get excited for the next chapter in Luz’s story.