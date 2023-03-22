The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 official trailer reunites King, Eda & Luz

The Owl House trailer for Season 3 Episode 3 has aired, giving viewers a glimpse of Eda, King, and Luz reuniting, as well as many terrifying glimpses at the final battle the trio will face.

The Owl House fans were left grasping for answers after Season 3 Episode 2 aired at the beginning of 2023. Viewers have watched Luz battle with the trauma surrounding the death of her father, accept her need for support and understanding, and became even closer to her family.

In the previous episode, fans of the show watched as King attempted to better understand The Collector. Belos also returned to The Boiling Isles, searching for a host to possess before settling on the puppet version of Raine Whispers.

While fans now know that Eda, King, and Lilith are still alive, the second episode didn’t see Luz reunite with her found family. However, new information for the third and final episode of the series indicates that they will see each other again — alongside some terrifying new glimpses at the battles to come.

The Owl House trailer foreshadows epic battles

In the new trailer for The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 that aired on the Disney Channel YouTube, we can see an array of scenes that will lead to the story’s epic conclusion.

The trailer uses lines from some of the first episodes in the series, as well as Raine’s battle against Belos inhabiting his body. It is implied that together, Eda, King, and Luz will have to battle The Collector. It seems likely The Collector will act as a pseudo-villain, distracting the team from Belos as he attempts to lay claim to The Boiling Isles.

Additionally, viewers can see glimpses of Gus, Willow, and Amity as they work to help rescue others that have been kidnapped by The Collector during their reign over the Boiling Isles.

While there is no way to know how the series finale will play out, or what the outcome may be, fans will be able to root for and watch the beloved team’s final battle April 8, 2023. It will hopefully shed light on the many plot points that remain unanswered.