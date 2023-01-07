The Owl House creator Dana Terrace comments on Season 3 Episode 2 leaks

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 leaked prematurely ahead of its January launch date, and show creator Dana Terrace has commented on how this has impacted both her and the show’s team.

**No Spoilers will be shown for The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 in this article**

Leaks and leak culture have become an expected part of gaming and TV fandom over the years, with episodes, movies, and full gaming titles finding their way online before release dates. Unfortunately, the most recent case has happened with Disney’s The Owl House.

Season 3 Episode 2 of the popular show was posted prematurely by Disney, spoiling the 44-minute special for thousands of fans as images and video clips were shared on social media. This is all the more frustrating as Season 3 will conclude the story in only three episodes instead of the two dozen previously used in Seasons 1 and 2.

Article continues after ad

Dana Terrace, creator of The Owl House, has released a statement about the situation and how emotionally damaging leaks can be for both the creators and the fandom.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dana Terrace deletes Tweets reacting to The Owl House leaks

In a Twitter post by Dana Terrace, the creator states, “Deleted vent thread. You’re all so kind, and I’m thankful for the support, but I forget how overwhelming so many reactions can be to a single thought. (My feelings on the matter haven’t changed tho haha) Anyway, Jan 21st is coming up and we hope everyone enjoys the ep REGARDLESS!”

The comment, which references deleted tweets, is about her initial reactions to the leaks and thanks the show fans for their support. The comments are turned off, but the tweet has amassed over 31K likes and has been seen by over 650K fans of the show.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the leaks don’t seem to be the only issues Terrace faces, as The Owl House creator also commented in another tweet, “Happy new year everyone. For 2023 I’d like the opportunity to recover creatively & learn to live on less adrenaline. But right now we’re finishing the finale for The Owl House so it’s a big push till Spring. I hope everyone is starting off their new year on the right foot.” indicating the team is still actively working on episodes, and that they are feeling the push to wrap the series.

Thankfully, fans of The Owl House have advocated that no one share images or video of Episode 3 “For the Future” ahead of its January 21, 2023 release date. While some spoilers are still circulating on Twitter and YouTube, fans will likely be able to avoid the worst of it while waiting to see what happens next to Luz and her friends.