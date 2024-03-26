When is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 on?

The final episode of the latest Walking Dead spinoff is almost upon us — here’s when The Ones Who Live Episode 6 is out, and how you can watch it.

After a fierce five episodes of true love, daring escapes, and walker action, we’re nearing the close of The Ones Who Live. The highest-rated series in the collection on Rotten Tomatoes, it won’t be an easy one for fans to say goodbye to.

Still, that won’t stop us from watching! Rick and Michonne will be put to the test as they face the last step in their The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live journey. Will they take down the CRM? Will Rick get home and be reunited with his children? Is this actually the best Walking Dead spinoff yet?

There’s only one more episode left to find out! Here’s when and how you can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6, ‘The Last Time’, will air on Sunday, March 31 at 9pm ET on AMC.

Here’s the full release schedule for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live:

Episode 1: ‘Years’ – February 25 at 9pm ET

Episode 2: ‘Gone’ – March 3 at 9pm ET

Episode 3: ‘Bye’ – March 10 at 9pm ET

Episode 4: ‘What We’ – March 17 at 9pm ET

Episode 5: ‘Become’ – March 24 at 9pm ET

Episode 6: ‘The Last Time’ – March 31 at 9pm ET

How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 can be watched live on AMC or streamed on AMC+ after it airs.

That’s just for US viewers — the show hasn’t yet become available in the UK or otherwise. If you’re outside the US and want to make sure you catch the finale episode, then you’ll need a VPN. Express VPN is the best option here, and you can sign up easily using the link below. Once you’re all set, head over to AMC+ and create an account.

