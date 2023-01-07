The Last of Us: Who does Troy Baker play in the HBO show?

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Who does Troy Baker play in The Last of Us? The long-awaited HBO adaptation is nearly here, but does Baker portray Joel in the TV show?

The Last of Us, one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game, is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO. The original game follows Joel and Ellie on a life-or-death, cross-country trip across an America ravaged by a brutal virus.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

The original game features voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson as the main duo, which led fans to wonder if they would appear in the HBO show adaptation. And if so, who would they play?

Who does Troy Baker play in the Last of Us?

Troy Baker plays a cannibal in the Last of Us HBO show.

Yes, Baker does appear in the series, as does Ashley Johnson, though obviously they are not the roles that they initially played in the game. However, full details of Baker’s role in the show are currently a little sketchy.

Right now, the question of who exactly is playing David, the leader of the cannibals, is something of a mystery. Despite trailers showing someone – actor Scott Shepherd – who appears to be David, official casting hasn’t been announced, which leads fans to wonder if there could be some trickery at play.

Because of this, and the fact that the clip of the cannibal group walking through the snow features Baker, some believe that Troy Baker could be playing David.

However, more fans believe that Baker will be playing James, David’s right-hand man, as Baker arguably looks too young to play David.

Either way, despite originally playing the hero of the game, Joel, Baker will now be playing an antagonist, which will be interesting to watch.

Why isn’t Baker playing Joel in the HBO show?

While it’s sad that Baker can’t play his iconic role of Joel Miller in the series, casting for live-action shows can be a lot more complicated than casting for video games. While Baker is similar in age to Joel at 46-years-old – unlike Ashley Johnson who is too old to play her 14-year-old character – it ultimately seems like he didn’t have the “right look” for the part.

Baker himself knows this, as he stated in an interview after the first game came out that he wasn’t certain if he would be cast at all. To him, Joel was a “character that I was sure that I wasn’t gonna be right for; they were gonna see the aesthetics of me and it was just gonna be so different.”

For the HBO show, Baker has been replaced by Pedro Pascal, who has obviously made a name for himself as the gruff warrior protecting a young ward in The Mandalorian, making him a perfect fit for Joel.

But thankfully Baker hasn’t been blocked from the show completely, and he seems happy for Pascal, stating to him that “We’ve seen the show, and we just love you as Joel” as the pair, along with Johnson and Bella Ramsey, presented a gaming award recently.

Plus, Baker has plenty of other work on his plate. He is known for voicing characters in other major franchises, such as Uncharted, God of War, Batman and Superman, and he is once again working with Johnson on The Legend of Vox Machina, of which the second season is about to drop.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15. You can find out more about the show here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.