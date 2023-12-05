Interview: The Last of Us voice actor Jeffrey Pierce dishes on starring in the HBO series

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, The Last of Us voice actor Jeffrey Pierce reflected on having the chance to take part in the HBO adaptation of the video game and gave his honest thoughts on Diego Luna’s portrayal of Tommy Miller.

The Last of Us is one of the biggest video game franchises in recent history. The series breaking new ground in the gaming industry and largely revolutionizing the way in which games prioritise storytelling.

Article continues after ad

Given how story-driven the series is, it was no surprise when it was announced that HBO would be adapting the video game into a TV series. After years of anticipation, the first season of The Last of Us arrived in 2023.

Article continues after ad

The show was met with immediate praise, with fans appreciating the authenticity of the adaptation as well as the casting choices, namely Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey and Ellie.

Naughty Dog Jeffrey Pierce plays Tommy Miller in The Last of Us video game franchise

And while the show opted to include a new cast member for each character, many of the main voice actors from the video game franchise were given the opportunity to take part in the series with new roles.

Article continues after ad

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Jeffrey Pierce, who voices Tommy Miller in The Last of Us games, walked through how he got involved in the TV series.

Taking on a different role for The Last of Us TV series

While Pierce may play Tommy Miller in the video games, the actor was given a very different role for the TV show. Featured for a few episodes as an accomplice of Kathleen, played by Melanie Lynskey, a role t was more than Pierce could have ever hoped for.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It was a really special experience. Every single person on that crew, from the grips to the PAs, to the set decorators, all took the job because they were fans of the games. So it was like walking into a family that I had known for 20 years. Really really special.”

HBO Jeffrey Pierce portrays the HBO original character Perry in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us

In particular, Pierce highlighted how showrunner Craig Mazin, best known for his work on Chernobyl, was committed to ensuring the essence of the games was maintained throughout the TV adaptation.

Article continues after ad

“Craig is a huge fan of the games too. So for him, he wanted the DNA of the game to exist in the show.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Pierce then explained how he was able to get involved in the HBO series and that he was truly happy to have any role, so long as he was in it in some capacity.

“I don’t know what Ashley and Troy did but I know I called Neil and said anything. I’ll come play a clicker, I’ll play a runner. I don’t care. So when they were like, about these two episodes with Melanie Lynskey, I was like yes, please.”

Article continues after ad

Of course, being part of the TV adaptation while also voicing a main character in the game brought on unique challenges for the actor. However, the excitement seemingly overroad any confusion or challenge Pierce many have encountered.

Article continues after ad

“It was incredibly fun to get to come and play somebody else in the world. I had to ask all kinds of questions and make all kinds of choices that would make Perry definitely not Tommy which was thrilling in its own way and a little a tightrope walk.”

Article continues after ad

Jeffrey Pierce on Diego Luna’s portrayal of Tommy in HBO series

HBO Diego Luna portrays Tommy in The Last of Us TV series.

Naturally, it would be remiss to discuss the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us with Pierce without asking him how he felt about Gabriel Luna’s portrayal of Tommy throughout the series.

The voice actor praised Luna and admitted that he believes his take on Tommy “perfectly” captured the character and what he himself brought to life in the video games.

Article continues after ad

“Boy, if Gabriel had been bad, it would have been really tough to swallow, but he’s brilliant. At the premiere, my daughter hit me with an elbow and said, Dad, he sounds exactly like you, and he did.”

Article continues after ad

Pierce added that Luna also “really did the actor’s work to treat Tommy as a human being and as a biopic character and then brought all of himself to it as well. I really could not be more honored by the work that he did and the way that it pays homage to what I did. It’s a very difficult thing to do. So he threaded that needle perfectly.”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest news and updates about all things The Last of Us, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.