Troy Baker hopes to return as Joel in The Last of Us Part 3: “I am there”

Troy Baker has revealed that he would love to be involved in The Last of Us Part 3 if it was created, the voice actor expressing that he would love to come back and voice the character Joel in another installment of the game franchise.

The Last of Us is the talk of the town at the moment. In large part due to the massive success that has been the HBO TV adaptation of the first game. With each week of the show bringing in millions upon millions of viewers, the success of the live-action series has sparked conversations about whether or not a third game is on the way.

We will be discussing the events of the second game, so beware of spoilers ahead.

While development and plans for The Last of Us Part 3 are still very much up in the air, voice actor Troy Baker has already put his hand up and said he is hoping he’ll be able to reprise the character of Joel for the third game.

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Baker was asked about the possibility of a third game and if he would come back for the next installment of the series.

“People always ask, ‘Is there going to be a Last of Us Part 3?'”, began Baker, before explaining how he has “no idea. No idea. I didn’t know there was going to be a Part 2.”

The voice actor then added that, “if Neil [Druckmann] has a story that he wants to tell, and he wants me to be a part of it in any way,” Baker continued, “I am there, seven days a week, and twice on Sunday. I absolutely would follow him.”

However, if Baker does return to play Joel, his inclusion will likely stir up much mystery given the fact that Joel is brutally murdered at the beginning of the second game. If Baker does come back, we could see more flashback sequences that the game has become known for or, as some users have pointed out on Reddit, the voice of Joel serving as a sort of guide inside the head of main character Ellie.

Time will tell when and if a new The Last of Us game is announced. For those wanting their fix of the world though, HBO’s The Last of Us is currently streaming, with new episodes airing weekly.

