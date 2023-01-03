The Last of Us: Who plays David in the HBO show?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Who plays David in The Last of Us? The long-awaited HBO adaptation is nearly here, but who portrays David in the TV show?

The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

The original game follows Joel and Ellie on a life-or-death, cross-country trip across an America ravaged by a brutal virus, where they meet David – so, who plays him in The Last of Us HBO show?

Who plays David in The Last of Us?

While unconfirmed, it’s believed David will be played by either Nelson Leis or Scott Shepherd in HBO’s The Last of Us.

In the first trailer for the show, a group of men are briefly seen armed with guns in a snowy locale. This seems to match up with Joel and Ellie’s encounter with David and his hunters in the game, and the actor in the center of the shot (Shepherd) is assumed to be playing David.

In another brief shot, we see Shepherd striking a cleaver down beside Ellie’s face, making his role even more likely.

However, Leis is said to be playing a new role: Josiah, a name that belonged to the House of David in the Bible. Some believe this may be an alias to keep his true role a secret, and Shepherd may just be one of David’s men in the trailer, alongside Troy Baker, the original voice actor behind Joel.

That is… unless Baker is actually playing David.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15. You can find out more about the show here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.