The Last of Us Season 2 clue proves most emotional moment could happen in Episode 2

A clue from The Last of Us Season 2’s directing line-up suggests that the show’s biggest moment to come might happen in Episode 2.

(Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us and Succession!) Production on The Last of Us Season 2 is well underway, and fans of the game already know what’s coming. Thanks to some location leaks, it’s clear that the infamous setting for Joel’s untimely death — a golf club — is being used.

It was initially thought that Joel’s death would occur during Episode 1, as showrunner Craig Mazin directed this one, and it was assumed that such a momentous moment would come under his eye. Plus, a rumor that Pedro Pascal had already wrapped on the season was spreading, suggesting his work was done after the first episode. However, this has been debunked, so Pascal is still filming.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, another director on the slate is Mark Mylod, who fans are theorizing is due to direct Episode 2, thanks to a posting from the Directors Guild of Canada production list under the show’s code name, Mega Sword. So, these are the facts: Pedro Pascal is still on set, and Mark Mylod could be directing Episode 2. This means that Joel’s death is very much on the cards for the second episode, for one key reason.

Article continues after ad

For those unfamiliar with Succession, Mylod was a recurring director on the prestige TV show. Most notably, he directed Season 4 Episode 3, ‘Connor’s Wedding’.

Article continues after ad

The episode essentially tricked viewers into thinking this would be a wedding-centric story. However, it actually featured the unexpected and highly-emotional death of Logan Roy, which ended up changing the course of the final season completely.

It’s a terrific episode — slow and chaotic, highly-charged and utterly heartbreaking — and one that earned Mylod an Emmy for Outstanding Directing. It’s the perfect depiction of unexpected grief, and that’s partly due to Mylod’s ingenious crafting of the hour. So, who better to direct an equally shocking moment in The Last of Us?

“I mean.. he has to be the one directing the scene/episode, right? I feel like he’s more equipped to direct the action event rather than the reaction/post-episode,” one fan on Reddit wrote.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others suggested that Joel’s death still could occur at the end of Episode 1, with Mylod picking up in Episode 2 and dealing with the trauma of what just happened.

“I could definitely see Mazin setting everything up in Ep 1 and Mylod tackling THAT in 2. Honestly either of them could do it and I’m sure it’ll be incredible,” said one comment. Another added: “I would put money on them relying on Mylod’s incredible control over tension and mood and ability to direct actors in reacting to something like that to make that aftermath work.”

Whether he’s tackling the event itself or dealing with the tragic aftermath, one thing’s for sure: if Mylod is behind the wheel, it’ll be relentless.