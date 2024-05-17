The Last of Us Season 2 set to have even less episodes than Season 1

Fans eagerly awaiting the release of new season of The Last of Us Season might be surprised to learn its expected episode count will be shorter than many predicted.

The Last of Us Season 2 is easily one of the most anticipated returning shows of next year. And with images from filming now starting to make their way to the internet, including first looks at Bella Ramsey’s Ellie and Pedro Pascal’s Joel, excitement is only ramping up.

That’s why you may be disappointed to learn Season 2 is only expected to be seven episodes long, according to a February report by leaker DanielRPK.

While there’s been no official confirmation from HBO or the show’s creative team, we do have some hints that it won’t be quite as long as previously expected.

In an interview with GQ, showrunner Neil Druckmann emphatically stressed the season would not span the entirety of The Last of Us Part 2’s story but would expand on what was in the original game.

“Some of the stuff I’m most excited for [in Part 2] are the changes we’ve discussed and seeing the story come to life again in this other version,” Druckmann explained. “And I think it’s exciting because it leans into those feelings you had from the game, really heavily, in a new way.”

The second season of The Last of Us will be based in part on 2020’s The Last of Us Part 2. In that game, players take control of Ellie five years after the events of the first game as she crosses the country on a quest for revenge.

Creators and Pascal did previously caution fans that the show may deviate from the game to some extent.

A March report that Pascal had already wrapped shooting his scenes shortly after filming began suggested he would only briefly be in the second season. However, a later statement from HBO has indicated Pascal is still involved heavily with the project.

We have to wait until 2025 for The Last of Us Season 2 episodes to arrive. Until then, be sure to check out all of the TV shows arriving on streaming this month, as well as the best binge-worthy series and where to watch them.