The Last of Us showrunner plans on going for more than two seasons

We’ve got some good news for The Last of Us fans, as the hit HBO series is set to continue past Season 2 – if the showrunner has anything to do with it.

Ever since Season 1 aired earlier this year, The Last of Us has been dubbed one of the best video game adaptation of all time – and for good reason. From incredible performances by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to complex and rich storytelling, the series is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Article continues after ad

With the confirmation that Season 2 is on the way, excitement has been building, with many speculating how the video game narrative will impact the story – and what this means for Joel’s fate.

Though many fear it could be endgame for our dynamic duo, co-creator Craig Mazin has other ideas.

The Last of Us showrunner plans on keeping the story going beyond Season 2

Mazin, who co-created the apocalyptic drama alongside Neil Druckmann, said he hopes to keep The Last of Us TV adaptation going beyond Season 2, saying there’s “quite a bit of story to tell.”

Article continues after ad

Speaking at the NAB Show in Las Vegas over the weekend, he revealed: “Our plan is to do it not just for one more season. We should be around for a while.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Though Mazin didn’t elaborate further on the continuation of The Last of Us, his comments certainly raise hope for the future of the show. If Season 1 is anything to go by, fans are going to want to see more from Joel and Ellie – and how the cordyceps outbreak has brought out both the best and worst in humanity.

Article continues after ad

For now, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the second run, which will follow on from the finale as Joel and Ellie must navigate their new lives in the commune while dealing with the complicated fallout of Joel’s actions with the Fireflies.

Whether this is where the story takes us is yet to be seen – for now details are being kept under wraps. Mazin explained at NAB that Season 2 is at the “script stage”, adding that it will be shot in British Columbia.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max. You can find out more about Season 2 here.