The Last of Us finale teases one of the game’s best moments in new images

HBO has released a batch of new images from The Last of Us Episode 9, the finale of the acclaimed adaptation – and one of the game’s most memorable moments is coming.

As a fan, there’s not much to look forward to in The Last of Us. Joel and Ellie’s journey is often bleak, brutal, and tremendously upsetting, breaking players’ hearts from its prologue right to the end.

Each week, watching newbies’ reactions to the show has been like that “those who know” Mr Incredible meme – there were probably some poor sods out there who thought things would go well for Henry and Sam, bless them.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of the highly anticipated finale, HBO has dropped a new look at the episode, revealing Ashley Johnson’s Ellie and a still from what appears to be one of the game’s best moments.

Slight spoilers for The Last of Us to follow…

HBO drops new The Last of Us Episode 9 images

In one image from The Last of Us finale, we can see Joel and Ellie standing at a wall with some overgrown greenery. They’re looking at something, but we don’t know what.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

HBO

If we’re right, and we’re fairly sure we are, this is the moment they find a herd of giraffes roaming Salt Lake City, even getting to pet one up close and feed it. It’s an emotional high point in the game, allowing a merciful moment of serenity after the horrors of David and Silver Lake. You can see it for yourself here.

Article continues after ad

You can can check out some other images from the finale below:









In an earlier interview with Kotaku, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann said they chose giraffes because “deer are too mundane. Deer are pretty small and mundane.”

“Giraffes are pretty incredible. You go to the zoo and you see a giraffe up close… I was in Tampa, Florida and there was a place where you could see giraffes, and it’s pretty incredible, seeing this majestic animal up close,” he added.

The Last of Us Episode 9 will be available to watch on March 12 in the US and March 13 in the UK. Check out the rest of our coverage here.