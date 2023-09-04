The cast of The Crown has been talking about the upcoming final series of the Netflix show, stating that Season 6 seeks to “vindicate” Charles and Camilla.

The Crown has documented more than 50 years in the life of the royal family, kicking off in 2016 with a series about Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne, and progressing through decades of royal drama across five acclaimed seasons.

One of the major storylines concerned Prince Charles’ courtship of and marriage to Diana Spencer. Followed by their separation and acrimonious divorce. Josh O’Conner and Emma Corin played the royals in their younger years. Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki play the pair in Season 6, while Olivia Williams has been cast as Camilla Parker Bowles, the woman who Charles then married in 2005.

The final series of The Crown will feature that wedding, and the stars have been talking about how the nuptials – and the relationship – are being framed.

The Crown Season 6 seeks to “vindicate” Charles and Camilla

Speaking about Camilla and how both the royals and the public treated her, Olivia Williams tells Netflix that Parker Bowles was “left utterly exposed to whatever mud was being slung at her.”

Williams continues: “That was a challenge for us, to actually keep finding the joy between the two of them and to try and work out what the magical thing is between them that clearly makes them such a happy and successful and supportive and humorous couple now, in this very successful marriage.”

Dominic West says: “There was a certain sort of bonding in being the less popular couple, and feeling slightly righteous about it, that they’ve been unjustly served,” with Williams adding “we want to vindicate them.”

The season will also feature Prince William and Kate Middleton meeting at St. Andrews University, and sparks flying between the pair, who would eventually marry themselves. Ed McVery plays William, while Meg Bellamy is Kate.

Elsewhere the Season 6 cast includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Jonathan Price as as Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, James Murray as Prince Andrew, Sam Woolf as Prince Edward, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

The Crown draws to a close at the tail-end of this year, while to read everything we know about Season 6, head here.