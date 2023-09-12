In a brilliant publicity stunt, AI robots from forthcoming sci-fi drama The Creator were spotted in the crowd at an LA Chargers game.

It’s been a big year for movie promotions at NFL games. And particularly those played by the Los Angeles Chargers, and featuring AI creepy figures.

In January, the field was filled with actors dressed as horror character M3GAN, walking across the pitch in deeply creepy fashion.

And now the robots are back, though this time they are in the crowd, watching a game, on behalf of a new movie called The Creator.

AI robots from The Creator spotted at Chargers game

Forthcoming sci-fi flick The Creator concerns a war between man and machine, and on Sunday, AI from the movie were spotted in the crowd at a game between the LA Chargers and the Miami Dolphins.

Chargers fan @btoma15 spotted them sitting in the seats in front of him, and took a photo, as posted by DiscussingFilm.

He then took a picture of himself high-fiving the robots, which can be viewed by clicking on the below tweet.

What is The Creator?

Written and directed by Gareth Edwards – whose previous credits include Monsters, Godzilla, and Rogue One – The Creator is a cautionary tale about the power of AI.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows: “Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself.

“Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.”

The film stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

The Creator will be released on September 29, 2023, though we’ll be seeing it before then at Fantastic Fest, so expect the Dexerto review to arrive at the end of next week. For more on the film, check out the below links.

