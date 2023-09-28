How to watch The Creator – is it streaming?

The Creator, director and producer Gareth Edwards’ new sci-fi movie about a battle between AI and humans, hits theaters this week – but is it streaming yet?

The topic of Artificial Intelligence is on the rise and ChatGPT and Photoshop have integrated into everyday lives. But the grand question remains on where the future is headed between AI and humans. The Creator will be the first movie released since the official end of the WGA strikes, with it hitting theaters on September 29, 2023. Audiences got their first look at Fantastic Fest.

Joshua (John David Washington) is an ex-special forces officer living in a future world where a war between humans and AI has run rampant. He’s tasked with a special mission to kill the Creator, an AI architect. He has created a weapon to kill all mankind to end the war. What Josh never expected was what or who the weapon really is.

While The Creator will be released in theaters for audiences to sit and enjoy overpriced popcorn with, here’s what you need to know about if it will drop on streaming.

The Creator: Where to stream?

For now, The Creator has not been scheduled to be released on any major platforms for streaming.

20th Century Studios is in charge of the movie’s distribution but has not released details on when or if the movie will make its way to streaming. It’s plausible that due to 20th Century being behind the movie, The Creator may be available in the future on Hulu or Disney+.

After all, 20th Century is owned by Disney. It would only make sense for the sci-fi movie to make its way to the streaming platform after ending its run in theaters. As for DVD and Blu-ray, for those who still enjoy a good old-fashioned movie night, The Creator can be expected to be released in physical form in the weeks after it’s in cinemas.

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated as and when new information rolls in.

