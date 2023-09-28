The Creator cast: All actors & characters

Whether it’s the human characters, robots, or AI, here’s everyone you need to know in the cast of The Creator, this weekend’s “motion picture event.”

It’s a tale as old as… well, 55 years, when 2001: A Space Odyssey first explored the terrifying vision of an AI gone rogue in the deepest, unreachable abyss of the cosmos. Blade Runner is arguably the next best example, one that shares DNA with The Creator‘s themes: do androids dream of electric sheep?

The new movie, from Rogue One’s Gareth Edwards, takes place in a future where mankind is at war with the artificial intelligence forces that plunged the world into a nuclear war and a “fight for our very existence” – and the latest reports indicate the AI has developed a super-weapon.

Ahead of its wide release in theaters across the world this weekend, here’s everyone you should know in the cast of The Creator.

Contents:

The Creator cast and characters

Below, you’ll find a list of all the major characters in The Creator. We haven’t included anything that hasn’t already been revealed in the trailers and other marketing materials, but we’ll update this article with more plot-specific details after its release.

Joshua: John David Washington

20th Century Studios

John David Washington plays Joshua, a “hardened ex-special forces agent” who’s recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, “the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself.”

Washington, the son of Denzel, is best known for his roles in BlacKkKlansman, Tenet, and Amsterdam.

Alphie: Madeleine Yuna Voyles

20th Century Studios

Madeleine Yuna Voyles plays Alphie, the world-ending super-weapon – who also happens to be a child.

“I hate movies about little kids because they can tend to be so annoying. And that was my biggest fear is we’re gonna get one of these really annoying kid movies. And so it was like the biggest relief when [we found her]. She’s beyond her years it’s like she’s reincarnated,” Edwards told The Wrap.

The Creator marks Voyles’ first big-screen role.

Maya: Gemma Chan

20th Century Studios

Gemma Chan plays Maya, Joshua’s wife who goes missing during the AI war. In the trailer, it appears she’s more sympathetic to robots than most, as they looked after her when she was a child.

Chan has a wide range of credits, including Doctor Who, Sherlock, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Crazy Rich Asians, Raya and the Last Dragon, and the MCU’s Eternals.

Harun: Ken Watanabe

20th Century Studios

Ken Watanabe plays Harun, who appears to be a leader of guerrilla AI forces in The Creator.

“Every time you hold the camera at Ken’s in the shot, it feels like this strange hybrid of Kurosawa meets Star Wars or something, which was exactly what we were going for. It gives you goosebumps, there’s something about that guy. He’s just got this face. I think the reason he’s so successful internationally is not it’s not really about what he says; he can convey so much with just his looks,” Edwards said.

Watanabe is best known for his performances in Letters from Iwo Jima, The Last Samurai, Inception, Godzilla, and Tokyo Vice.

Drew: Sturgill Simpson

20th Century Studios

Sturgill Simpson plays Drew, who’s presumed to be playing a soldier accompanying Joshua on his mission.

Simpson is a country music singer-songwriter and actor who’s also appeared in The Dead Don’t Die, Queen & Slim, The Hunt, and he’ll also pop up in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Colonel Howell: Allison Janney

20th Century Studios

Allison Janney plays Colonel Howell, Joshua’s commanding officer in The Creator.

Janney is most famous for her role as CJ Cregg in The West Wing, but she’s also an Oscar-winning star revered for performances in I, Tonya, The Help, Juno, and Mom.

General Andrews: Ralph Ineson

20th Century Studios

Ralph Ineson plays General Andrews, the military officer who enlists Joshua to track down the AI’s super-weapon.

Ineson’s notable credits include The Witch, Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, The Green Knight, and the Harry Potter franchise.

Kami: Veronica Ngo

20th Century Studios

Veronica Ngo plays Kami. Little is known about her character, but she appears to be a robot Joshua and Alfie meet during their journey together.

Ngo also starred in The Last Jedi as Paige Tico, as well as appearing in The Old Guard and Da 5 Bloods.

The Creator screened at Fantastic Fest, before hitting cinemas on September 29, 2023. You can find out if it has a post-credits scene here and read more from the festival here, or via the below reviews:

