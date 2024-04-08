The Chosen fans cry after “beautiful” Season 4 scene leaks online

A “beautiful” scene from The Chosen Season 4 has been shared online, with fans praising it as one of the highlights of the new episodes. Spoilers ahead!

The scene from The Chosen Season 4 shows Praetor Gaius (Kirk B.R. Woller) meeting with Jesus (Jonathan Roumie). “Lord, my servant boy is lying paralyzed at home. He’s been sick for so long now, he’s been suffering terribly,” he says, as Jesus’ apostles stand in shock around the room.

Calling Gaius a villain would be an oversimplification: throughout The Chosen, he’s displayed the unsavory traits you’d expect from a Roman soldier — but there’s compassion within him, leading many to believe he’s the centurion from the Gospels.

This scene confirms that prediction. “I am not worthy to have you come into my home, and I know you would not be comfortable as a Jew in a Roman’s home… but you only need to say the word, and he will be healed,” Gaius says, then revealing Ivo to be his son. “I’m so ashamed, I shouldn’t even be asking you, but I am. I know you can do it.”

“Anything you command in this world will happen, I know it… even this,” he adds, and Jesus asks him to rise, then telling his apostles that he’s not found anyone else in Israel with “such faith.”

It was shared to the show’s subreddit, where one user commented: “One of the highlights of Season 4 in my opinion.”

“Thank you. Been awhile since I cried. That was awesome,” another wrote. “Hands down my favorite scene of the entire series,” a third commented. “I haven’t seen the 4th season either but I’m sitting here at work watching this clip and the tears are flowing can’t wait to see it,” a fourth wrote.

Season 4 isn’t available to stream, nor has this clip been released via the show’s official channels, so it’s unclear how it was uploaded online. You can find out more about when to expect The Chosen Season 4 on streaming, and how to pre-order it on Blu-ray and DVD.

