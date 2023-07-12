The Bear earns five Emmy nominations for its incredible cast

The Bear’s impeccable cast has received five Emmy nominations in comedy categories.

If you’re a fan of sandwiches, working until your fingers bleed, and interpersonal familial drama, then you’ve definitely watched both seasons of The Bear.

The series, which became Hulu/FX’s most-watched premiere of all time, follows Carmy and his rag-tag crew of aspiring chefs as they try to build their restaurant from the ground up on the streets of Chicago.

The Bear has become of the most successful shows of the last year, and now, its success has translated commercially as the show’s cast has received five Emmy nominations.

The Bear’s cast Emmy nominations trickle from lead to supporting

The 2023 Emmy nominations have just been announced, and it looks like The Bear’s cast has swept in their respective categories.

According to The Washington Post, Jeremy Allen-White (who plays the lead Carmy) snagged a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Cousin Richie, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

But, the biggest win for the series by far is Ayo Edebiri’s nomination for Outstanding Support Actress, which makes sense as, along with Allen-White, Edebiri is the true heart of the show.

FX/Hulu

The other two cast nominations went to Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, as they played Carmy’s brother and uncle, respectively.

The Bear was also nominated as a whole for Outstanding Comedy Series, which is absolutely deserved as both Season 1 and 2 have cemented the show has a classic must-watch.

The 75th Emmy Awards airs live on Monday, September 18, 2023 on Fox at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. You can check out our coverage about The Bear here.