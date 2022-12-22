The Batman fans say Oscar snub for Best Score is a “joke”

The score for The Batman, one of the best of 2022, will not be nominated for an Oscar – it’s safe to say, fans aren’t happy, branding the snub “criminal.”
Robert Pattinson made his debut as the caped crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman earlier this year. He’s the darkest knight we’ve seen yet, facing off against Paul Dano’s John Doe-esque Riddler in a rainy, grimy Gotham City.
Coming after the hype injection of the first DC Fandome trailer, the second let us hear Michael Giacchino’s score; the way it thundered as Pattinson’s inverted Batman walked from the flames.
If there’s one part of the movie everyone agrees on, it’s the music – The Batman had one of the year’s greatest scores, and yet it’s not going to be recognized at the Oscars.
The Batman fans rage at Best Score Oscar snub
Ahead of the Academy Awards in 2023, the shortlist for Best Original Score has been revealed – and The Batman is nowhere to be seen. This also comes after its snub at the Golden Globes.
The reaction on social media has been loud and immediate. “THE BATMAN not even making the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Score is criminal,” one user wrote.
“The Batman not being shortlisted for score is a joke,” another wrote. “We need to launch an investigation on how the batman score didn’t make the Oscars shortlist,” a third tweeted.
“The Batman not getting nominated for best score is such a robbery. Michael Giacchino did such a killer job with it,” a fourth wrote. “I’m so bummed that Michael Giacchino’s incredible The Batman score didn’t make the Oscar Original Score shortlist,” a fifth tweeted.
“WHAAAAAAT?????? IT HAS BEEN THE GREATEST THIS YEAR! The soft noir jazz used for Catwoman is impeccable. The Batman theme is very heroic and inspiring. And the boisterous theme for the action sequences is perfect for those scenes Giacchino’s been robbed,” another wrote.
Below can find the complete shortlist for Best Original Score at next year’s Oscars:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
It’s a flashback to the outrage of The Dark Knight score being deemed ineligible by the Oscars on account of “too many names being listed on the official musical cue sheet”, as per The New York Times.
You can find out how to watch the Oscars 2023 ceremony here, and check out our Oscars predictions here.