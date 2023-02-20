Tetris movie: Release date, cast, plot details, and more

The legendary game of Tetris has an equally legendary story, here’s everything we know about the Tetris movie including cast, plot, and more.

Tetris will be receiving its very own movie based on the original creation story of the game. The infinitely addicting block-based game has captured the minds and hands of players alike, and the movie hopes to do so too.

While it’s still a while off yet, brush up below on everything we know thus far about the upcoming Tetris movie set to debut on Apple TV+.

Tetris movie release rate

The most recent trailer for the Tetris movie has confirmed its release date for the public as March 31, 2023.

The movie will first premiere at the SXSW film festival, before being distributed via the streaming service Apple TV+.

Cast of the Tetris movie

The Tetris movie will star Taron Egerton as the main protagonist, playing the role of enthusiastic game publisher Henk Rogers. Alongside him, Toby Jones will be supporting him, portraying Robert Stein.

Tetris will also include an extensive multicultural list of supporting actors to reflect the plotline of the movie itself.

Apple TV Plus Tetris will star Taron Egerton as Roger Henks.

Tetris movie plot details

Tetris has been noted as a biographical drama movie, following the trials of Henk Rogers as he attempts to gain the rights to the game for Nintendo’s Gameboy release. In order to do so Rogers will need to travel to the Soviet Union and team up with Tetris inventor Alexey Pazhitnov.

The movie is based entirely on a true story and looks to portray and recount the events that led up to the game’s release to the masses.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, “‘Tetris is a Cold War-era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes, and a nail-biting race to the finish.”

What is the runtime of the Tetris movie?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the Tetris movie will have a runtime of exactly 2 hours.

Tetris movie trailer

So far, just one trailer has been released for the Tetris movie. The first footage surfaced on February 17 and can be viewed in full below.

While that’s all we know about the Tetris movie for now, be sure to check back soon as we’ll update you here as new details come to light.