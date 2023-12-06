Taylor Swift compares rerecordings project to Harry Potter finding Horcruxes

Taylor Swift shared with Time magazine details about her songwriting during an interview in which she compared her ongoing rerecording projects to Harry Potter.

Welcome to Taylor Swift’s world! She is coming off arguably the biggest year of her career. She issued two rerecording projects (1989 and Speak Now), took over the world with an Eras Tour, broke box office records with her concert film, and even had time to date.

Named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, the pop singer spoke about everything in her life, from the time Kenny Chesney broke her heart (not what you think) to the pressures of fame.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Featuring three different covers, of which one costars Swift’s cat Benji, the magazine special issue features a ton of soundbites. In one particularly interesting section, Swift shared her feelings about the rerecordings project.

Wikimedia Commons, Paolo V Taylor Swift performs on her Eras Tour

Swift compared rerecordings project to popular book and film franchise

In a lengthy sit-down with Time magazine’s reporter Sam Lansky, Taylor Swift opened up about many things, including her thoughts on what her rerecordings project means to her.

As Lansky says, the quest to find the different puzzle pieces was a “mythical” one.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I’m collecting horcruxes,” Swift said. “I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now.”

Article continues after ad

She also teased that the upcoming Reputation rerecording will feature “fire” vault tracks.

“It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure,” she said. “I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, sick snakes and strobe lights.”

Article continues after ad

There is yet no word on when Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be released. But her 34th birthday arrives on December 13. Who knows, maybe there will be a surprise album drop.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.