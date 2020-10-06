 The Batman officially delayed until 2022 in major Warners Bros reshuffle - Dexerto
TV + Movies

The Batman officially delayed until 2022 in major Warners Bros reshuffle

Published: 6/Oct/2020 4:06 Updated: 6/Oct/2020 4:13

by Isaac McIntyre
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman has officially been pushed back to at least early 2022, after Warners Bros. made the call to delay the Robert Pattinson superhero flick and a number of other DC Comics blockbusters on Monday evening.

The delayed release date for the next Batman blockbuster movie comes as no major shock, especially after Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was similarly delayed by nearly a year earlier today.

The Batman won’t be the only DC Comics tentpole film pushed back either. The Flash and Shazam 2 have both also been reshuffled.

Warners Bros. has handed The Batman a new March 4, 2022 release date, six months later than it was originally slated for. The Flash will now drop on Nov. 4, 2022, while the Shazam sequel swaps to a new June 2, 2023 release date.

This isn’t the first issue The Batman has faced as it started shooting. Production was halted late last month after lead star Robert Pattinson fell ill and was forced to quarantine.

The Batman shuffle comes after Dune moved straight into a collision course with the superhero blockbuster. Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation was bounced back from its announced Dec. 18 date after Warners Bros. “reassessed” the market.

According to Collider, Villeneuve reportedly has been very supportive of the delay decision,  mainly due to the fact he “made Dune to be seen on the big screen.”

The high-profile DC films were far from the only Warners Bros. productions delayed in their Oct. 5 announcement. Shazam 2 spinoff Black Adam has now been shifted from its original Dec. 22 date, and removed from the calendar entirely.

Video game adaptation ‘Minecraft’ was also removed from the release slate.

Robert Pattinson was cast to play the Batman in Matt Reeves' new 2021 flick.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Robert Pattison has promised The Batman will “not be an origin story” for Bruce Wayne.

The Batman may have just been pushed back, but when it does eventually arrive Robert Pattinson has promised it will tell the story of “the early days” of Bruce Wayne.

“It’s not an origin story,” he said. “What’s really important about this iteration, for me, is you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master fear in order to be Batman… in that Batman state, the character is sort of his best self.”

Stick with Dexerto @CultureCrave for any further movie delays and changes.

TV + Movies

How Robert Pattinson’s role in Twilight is helping him play The Batman

Published: 2/Oct/2020 3:08 Updated: 2/Oct/2020 3:09

by Isaac McIntyre
Summit Entertainment / Warners Bros.

Robert Pattinson The Batman

Robert Pattinson has admitted his four-movie run as Edward Cullen in Stephanie Myer’s Twilight franchise has been hugely influential in preparing him to play the caped-crusader, The Batman, in DC’s next reboot of the popular superhero.

Pattinson, 34, has never looked back too fondly on his time as sparkling vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight. He dubbed the fandom “scary” and revealed in a now-infamous 2011 interview he spent a long time “mindlessly hating it.”

All that may have changed, however, as he prepares to play The Batman.

DC’s super-detective is one of the world’s most popular heroes. After a dozen live-action appearances in both film and television, a host of animated movies, and of course thousands of comic issues, everyone knows the name ‘Batman.’

There’s a certain pressure that comes with following in the footsteps of famed Batman stars like Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Adam West, and Ben Affleck.

For Robert Pattinson though, it’s nothing he hasn’t dealt with before. Twilight prepared him “totally” for a rabid fan base. In fact, he welcomes the huge Batman pressure.

Warner Bros. Pictures
Robert Pattinson will make his first appearance as The Batman in Reeves’ 2021 reboot.

“There’s a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you’re working on,” he told Total Film Magazine.

He continued, admitting he wouldn’t be in filmmaking if he didn’t want to push himself at the highest levels: “I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight… the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt pretty confident. I wanted to be on the big stage.”

“Messing up” seems to be a theme of the new Batman flick too. The reboot joins Bruce Wayne in just his second year under the cowl. It’s “not an origin story,” Pattinson promised. We do get to meet Wayne “in the early days” of his crime-fighting career though.

“What’s really important about this iteration, for me, is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman… in that Batman state, the character is sort of his best self.”

“I hope what’s different about what we’re doing is try and do it in exactly that sort of manner. And then, of course, the other things that are from the earlier history of the context of him being the world’s greatest detective and how we got there.”

Pattinson's first Batman movie will be another dark take on the iconic DC hero.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Pattinson has reportedly signed on for a single Batman film. He is in line to make just shy of $5 million for his first outing in the iconic black cowl.

If The Batman has smash-hit success like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, however, the British star may be tabled a similar $50m follow-up offer to shoot multiple sequels. The two rivals could eventually meet too, producer Bradley Cooper has teased.

The Batman will be released in October 2021, as long as there are no further delays. Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and John Turturro will all appear in the new Batman movie alongside Pattinson.