Southern Hospitality’s Oisin O’Neil admits to inappropriately touching Emmy Sharett

Oisin O’Neil is not making a great impression in Season 2 of Bravo’s hit series Southern Hospitality, to say the very least.

Southern Hospitality is finally back with its second season and the Bravo show is headed straight for the road of endless drama.

At first, Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte was put in a rough patch as a boss after having to fire not one, but two employees in the very first episode.

Now, the issues are brewing from the friendships between the cast members.

Emmy Sharrett is currently in a relationship with her fellow co-star Will Kulp and has been since Season 1.

The only new employee to enter the new season is Oisin O’Neil, who in one inappropriate move, has managed to get on both of their bad sides.

What did Southern Hospitality’s Oisin do to Emmy?

In the preview for Episode 3, Oisin attempted to apologize to Emmy for an off-screen moment between the two of them.

“Oisin you slapped by a** at 2:20am Saturday night after work,” she explained to him while the rest of the cast were listening to their conversation.

“Look, i’m sorry if I did do that, which I don’t deny that I did because I have this friendly personality. You know me. I’m larger than life,” was Oisin’s response.

Will, who was sitting right next to Emmy, did not take Oisin’s ‘apology’ well and the two men engaged in a shouting match filled with cuss words until Oisin eventually left the building.

Needless to say, the conversation went absolutely nowhere and the three of them are sure to have some tension throughout the entire season and the now highly-anticipated reunion.

To stay updated on Southern Hospitality and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.