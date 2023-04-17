Succession: What did Kerry say to Roman?

What did Kerry say to Roman in Succession? In Season 4 Episode 4, Roman comforts Kerry as she’s crying – but exactly does she say to him?

In our review, we wrote: “After last week’s sudden blow to the Roy hierarchy, Succession Season 4 Episode 4 is a nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat answer to the question: what the hell happens next?”

The latest chapter sees the remaining Roys, friends, politicians, and old flames converge at Logan’s home as the board prepares to choose an interim successor at Waystar ahead of the GoJo sale.

In a frosty scene, Kerry faces off with Marcia… or, more accurately, Marcia puts Kerry in her place – but what did she tell Roman when he helped her pick up her things? Spoilers for Succession to follow…

What did Kerry say to Roman in Succession?

Kerry revealed that she and Logan were planning on getting married – at least, that’s what she thought.

All of the stuff she left at the apartment spills out of her bag onto the floor, so Roman offers genuine comfort and helps her gather her things. As she’s crying, she mutters something to him that you may have missed, so here’s every word she says.

“We were talking about getting married and he was making arrangements about it, so could you check? He was gonna make an annulment, he was gonna write to his lawyers or something, so can you check?”

Logan has never been a particularly good husband. Marcia is his third wife, and while they were still married at the time of his death and they spoke “intimately every evening,” they fell out over his affair with Rhea Jarrell. We’ll never know if he actually had any intention of officially splitting up with Marcia and shacking up with Kerry, but the extent of her distress raises another question.

Is Kerry pregnant with Logan’s baby?

Well, we don’t know if Kerry’s pregnant… but it would make sense, given she’s completely distraught when she turns up at Logan’s home.

Marcia is ruthless with her, forcing her to leave out the back to return to her “little apartment.” She has good cause to hate her – she’s been sleeping with her man, after all – but could there be more to it? Quite a few fans think so.

“Now it’s REALLY gonna be funny if Kerry is pregnant,” one user wrote. “IS KERRY PREGNANT IS THAT WHY SHE REACTED THE WAY SHE DID. No way she actually loved that decrepit old man,” another wrote after Episode 3.

“I’m calling it from now. Kerry is pregnant with Logan’s baby,” a third predicted. “Guys what if Kerry is pregnant with Logan’s child and then the baby takes control of the company and this has all been a four-season long prequel to Boss Baby,” another joked.

Succession Season 4 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on HBO and Sky now. Episode 5 will be available to watch on April 23 in the US and April 24 in the UK. Check out our other coverage below:

