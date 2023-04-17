Succession Season 4 Episode 5 trailer teases standoff with Lukas Matsson

It’s Roys vs. Lukas Matsson in the new trailer for Succession Season 4 Episode 5, with the new heads of Waystar ready to “bleed to Swede” one last time.

Alexander Skarsgård’s Lukas Matsson, a Scandinavian tech CEO, was first introduced in Season 3 and upended the natural order. Logan originally wanted to buy GoJo, but now GoJo is buying Waystar.

Season 4 has unfolded over a short space of time on the seemingly everlasting eve of the deal going through, but constant meddling and greed have got in the way. In Episode 2, things were going swimmingly until Shiv got her back up, and Logan was first to reopen negotiations.

Now, with the old dinosaur out of the picture, Kendall and Roman are pushing ahead with the sale, which means we’ll finally get to see Skarsgård’s character in the flesh next week.

Succession Season 4 Episode 5 trailer brings back Lukas Matsson

Check out the new trailer for Succession Season 4 Episode 5 below:

“We do need to focus, big picture. Let’s go get the deal, let’s bleed the Swede,” Kendall says in the trailer. While we may start off in New York, the whole gang will be flying to meet Lukas Matsson at his annual retreat.

“Laid before you is a chessboard, and every move is crucial,” Tom says, while Greg warns: “I have it on good authority that there’s a kill list.”

Something fishy is going on with the deal. Perhaps Matsson doesn’t like the stench in the wake of Logan’s death, or maybe he doesn’t hold the folding to go through with the acquisition. At the end of the preview, he says: “When it comes to money, it’s a complex situation… I would like to propose an offer.”

In an earlier interview with EW, Skarsgård teased: “We shot up in the fjords, up in the mountains – it was spectacularly beautiful.

“It’s a company retreat, basically, an opportunity for relaxation but also hard negotiations about how to move forward. Obviously, my character’s Swedish, but it’s a neighboring country, and it was quite fun to get out of New York and shoot something on kind of Matsson’s turf.”

Succession Season 4 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on HBO and Sky now. Episode 5 will be available to watch on April 23 in the US and April 24 in the UK. Check out our other coverage below:

