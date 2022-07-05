Stranger Things TikTok theorizes a bigger, badder monster for Season 5

Josh Tyler . 20 hours ago

Could the Hydra be the next monster to emerge in Stranger Things.

One TikToker has a pretty convincing theory about a new monster that could arrive in Stranger Things season 5.

Stranger Things season 4 left fans screaming – either in horror of a beloved character’s demise or in frustration about waiting for a new season.

The season ended on a cliff hanger, with the future of the Hawkins crew and their town still very much up in the air.

Spoilers for all of Stranger Things S4 are ahead, as one TikTok user has a theory about how the Upside Down could produce its greatest threat yet.

The monsters of Stranger Things

Netflix Vecna was the Upside Down’s most menacing villain next.

In every part of Stranger Things, the crew from Hawkins had to face monstrous creatures from the dark dimension known as the Upside Down.

These monsters were always likened to enemies from the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, and grew increasingly more vicious as each season introduced a brand new character.

Season 1 debuted with Eleven and the Upside Down with the vicious Demogorgon. In the second and third seasons, vicious creatures like the Demodogs and the Mindflayer came into play.

Season 4 culminated with the revelation that all of these creatures – and the new Demobats – were all servants of the monster Vecna, a former patient at Hawkins lab like Eleven.

S4 ended with Vecna managing to open a gate to Hawkins, allowing him to break out of the Upside Down, destroying the town and setting up a final confrontation between Eleven and Vecna in season 5. However, the show may have already teased that Vecna isn’t the greatest threat they will face.

The next big threat

TikTok user g4llav1chbae posted their interesting theory that another monster could emerge in Stranger Things season 5.

They point out that there is a D&D monster called the Hydra, a three-headed beast that Will actually painted and showed Mike in Season 4. This Hydra, they theorize, could be the “giant creature with a gaping mouth” that Nancy says Vecna showed her in a vision.

