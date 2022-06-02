Stranger Things Season 4: will Nancy and Steve get back together in Volume 2?

While Steve and Nancy broke up earlier in Stranger Things, Season 4 Volume 1 hints that a spark may be growing between the pair.

The popular Netflix show Stranger Things – along with its recent fourth season – has taken the world by storm, as we see the large cast of characters being split across three different locations.

Nancy Wheeler has been dating boyfriend Johnathan Byers since Season 2, but due to them living states away from one another in Season 4, it’s clear that a rift is growing between the pair. This rift may only grow bigger when Season 4 Volume 2 comes to Netflix in July.

On the flip side (or rather, on the Upside Down) Nancy has been spending a lot of time with ex-boyfriend Steve Harrington as they battle the newest danger that has come to Hawkins.

This – along with certain interactions they’ve had with one another – has led to speculation that the old flames may rekindle their romance once again.

What is Steve and Nancy’s history in Stranger Things?

Steve and Nancy had been romantically involved since Season 1, but their relationship has changed throughout the years.

The pair ended up splitting in Season 2 due to Nancy’s trauma from her best friend Barb’s death. After this, they didn’t really interact unless they needed to. Nancy began dating Johnathan, and Steve became closer to Robin and Dustin.

But in Season 4, which sees Nancy growing apart from Johnathan and Steve on the lookout for a new relationship, Vecna’s new deadly schemes have brought the two together.

Are Nancy and Steve flirting in Season 4?

Season 4 saw multiple interactions between the pair, which ranged from glances to full on embraces, that could easily be interpreted as the beginnings of a new romance.

Steve becomes increasingly protective of Nancy, including a moment where he insists that he go with her to meet a supposed serial killer in a psychiatric facility. His need to accompany her is so apparent that other characters tease him about it.

When Robin goes with Nancy instead, it seems like she offers to go simply to mess with Steve, and then later makes it clear to Nancy that she and Steve are just friends.

Why would she need to make it clear? Well, it’s arguably because Nancy initially treats her in a way that could suggest jealousy, as she immediately becomes warmer to Robin once it’s clear that the latter isn’t romantically interested in Steve.

Further on in the show – when the danger starts heating up – Steve strips in order to swim towards “Watergate.” It’s played as a joke that all the girls find his bare chest hot, but Nancy definitely seems to enjoy it.

And when Steve gets pulled into the gate, Nancy immediately dives in to save him.

Finally, when Nancy is pulled into a trance by Vecna, Steve is the only one there who might be able to pull her out. It leaves a cliffhanger that makes fans wonder if the pair’s growing feelings will be strong enough to save Nancy in Volume 2.

Who doe Natalia Dyer think Nancy should end up with?

Love triangles can cause a lot of speculation between fans, but often the cast has their own opinion.

Natalia Dyer – who plays Nancy – stated in an interview with Variety that “I think it’s really nice for Nancy and Steve to come back to each other after a few years of kind of growing from where they were. They’re two characters that really care about each other, so it’s really nice to see that again.”

As for their potential romance, Natalia added: “I want something for Nancy that makes sense. I don’t want her to just end up with somebody because it feels like that’s what she needs to do.”

Ultimately, while it might be great to see her get back together with Steve, Nancy definitely has bigger things to worry about at the moment.

And since Nancy is technically still in a relationship with Johnathan, a potential relationship between her and Steve could be messy. But maybe that’s the dramatic path that showrunners the Duffer Brothers wish to take.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 comes to Netflix on July 1st.