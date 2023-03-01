Stranger Things stage show: Tickets, venues, plot and more

Stranger Things is being adapted for the stage in a new show – so, here’s everything we know, including how to get tickets, release date updates, plot, venues, and more.

Stranger Things is the biggest TV show in the world, attracting eye-watering viewership and cultural dominance on a scale other streaming platforms can only dream of. Now, Netflix is putting its most important IP on the stage.

The production, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, will be directed by Billy Elliot’s Stephen Daldry, with co-direction by Justin Martin, and a script penned by Kate Trefry, who’s also one of the show’s writers. The Duffer Brothers will serve as creative producers, alongside Shawn Levy as an associate producer.

Article continues after ad

It’s all tremendously exciting, and the demand will be immense – so, here’s how to get tickets, and information on venues, plot, and casting as it’s announced.

How to get tickets for Stranger Things stage show

Don’t worry, tickets for the Stranger Things stage show haven’t gone on sale yet.

While a specific release date for tickets hasn’t been announced, you can sign up for priority access via the show’s official website here.

Are there Stranger Things stage show dates?

The Stranger Things stage show will open in “late 2023” but specific dates have yet to be announced.

We’ll update this space upon any announcements.

Stranger Things stage show venues

The Stranger Things stage show will be exclusive to London’s West End. More specifically, it’s going to premiere at the Phoenix Theatre.

Article continues after ad

As per What’s On Stage, Sonia Freedman Productions said: “The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage.

“The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Set within the canon of Stranger Things, this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now. I’m thrilled to reunite with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry. Together, with our brilliant Netflix partners, we can’t wait to welcome Stranger Things fans into theater, and theatergoers into the realm of Stranger Things.”

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things stage show plot

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be a prequel to the Netflix show – and yes, it will be canon!

You can check out a teaser for the show below:

The official synopsis reads: “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town.

“When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy … and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Article continues after ad

“Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.”

Stranger Things stage show cast

No casting has been announced for the Stranger Things stage show yet.

According to What’s On Stage, “casting, on-sale details and dates will be revealed in due course.”

None of the cast members from the show are expected to reprise their roles, but we’ll update this space upon any casting announcements.

That’s everything we know about the Stranger Things stage show – but in the meantime, you can find out what we know about Season 5 here.