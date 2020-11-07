Stranger Things season 4: BTS images reveal new club logo - Dexerto

New images from Stranger Things season four have shown more detail about The Hellfire club. The season is set to be ‘better than ever’, according to executive producer Shawn Levy.

The much-anticipated season four of Stranger Things saw delays due to the ongoing health crisis, with production only recently able to continue.

However, fans still came together to share their love for the show on Stranger Things Day – the day Will Byers originally went missing in season one – November 6.

This year, fans were treated to some behind the scenes images from the show, revealing more details about what’s to come.

What is The Hellfire Club?

It was revealed on Stranger Things Day 2019 that the first episode of season four would be called The Hellfire Club.

Having not appeared on the show before, the introduction of the group left many fans wondering what exactly their role would be in the upcoming season.

In a collection of tweets by the official Stranger Things account, the group’s logo was revealed.

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/ylNmU2sGRu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2020

It includes a demon head, blazing sword, and, what looks to be, dungeons and dragons-styled dice.

The thread also included a behind the scenes image and clip from Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin.

me knowing nothing about HFC yet running for Club President pic.twitter.com/YYrfGV5ChE — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2020

It’s clear that Dustin will be a part of The Hellfire Club, with him sporting a top and flag with the logo.

His involvement could also link to the others left behind in Hawkins too, following on from the end of last season.

One of the show’s producers, Shawn Levy, recently said that delays in production had actually worked in their favor, giving the Duffer brothers time to finish working on the whole season and do rewrites before filming.

“The quality of these screenplays are exceptional,” he said to Collider.”Maybe better than ever.”

The release date for Stranger Things season four is yet to be decided, but you can find out more about the season here.