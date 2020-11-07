 Stranger Things season 4: BTS images reveal new club logo - Dexerto
Stranger Things season 4: BTS images reveal new club logo

Published: 7/Nov/2020 15:54

by Emma Soteriou
Stranger things cast
Netflix

Netflix Stranger Things

New images from Stranger Things season four have shown more detail about The Hellfire club. The season is set to be ‘better than ever’, according to executive producer Shawn Levy. 

The much-anticipated season four of Stranger Things saw delays due to the ongoing health crisis, with production only recently able to continue.

However, fans still came together to share their love for the show on Stranger Things Day – the day Will Byers originally went missing in season one – November 6.

This year, fans were treated to some behind the scenes images from the show, revealing more details about what’s to come.

Stranger things season 2
Netflix
The group in season 2 of Stranger Things

What is The Hellfire Club?

It was revealed on Stranger Things Day 2019 that the first episode of season four would be called The Hellfire Club.

Having not appeared on the show before, the introduction of the group left many fans wondering what exactly their role would be in the upcoming season.

In a collection of tweets by the official Stranger Things account, the group’s logo was revealed.

It includes a demon head, blazing sword, and, what looks to be, dungeons and dragons-styled dice.

The thread also included a behind the scenes image and clip from Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin.

It’s clear that Dustin will be a part of The Hellfire Club, with him sporting a top and flag with the logo.

His involvement could also link to the others left behind in Hawkins too, following on from the end of last season.

One of the show’s producers, Shawn Levy, recently said that delays in production had actually worked in their favor, giving the Duffer brothers time to finish working on the whole season and do rewrites before filming.

“The quality of these screenplays are exceptional,” he said to Collider.”Maybe better than ever.”

The release date for Stranger Things season four is yet to be decided, but you can find out more about the season here.

Tom Holland shares first look at filming on Spider-Man 3

Published: 7/Nov/2020 12:43

by Emma Soteriou
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sony Pictures/Marvel

Marvel Spider-Man

Marvel’s Tom Holland has shared a look at filming on set of Spider-Man 3, with a teaser for the movie expected at the beginning of December.

As one of the most popular superheroes there is, you would think it’d be easy to make Spider-Man 3 happen.

Unfortunately, it took an onslaught of fan hysteria, along with an intervention from Tom Holland, for Marvel and Sony to finally give the movie the green-light back in 2019.

Since then, Jamie Foxx has been confirmed to return as Electro, with rumors also circulating about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making a return too.

Tom Holland in Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sony Pictures/Marvel
Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Peter Parker have a new suit in Spider-Man 3?

After having two new suits introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home, there are hopes that the third movie will also bring some new looks for the web-slinger.

In a recent Instagram post from Tom Holland, the actor shared a first look at what the superhero will be wearing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

It seems the third movie will be picking up right where the sequel left off, with Holland back in his red and black suit. There’s no surprise there, with his big identity reveal in the mid-credit scene of Far From Home likely to be the main focus of Spider-Man 3, along with connections to the multiverse.

That being said, Peter could still get his hands on another suit throughout the movie, which will hopefully be revealed in a trailer later down the line.

In a conference at ExpoCine 2020, the Executive Marketing Director for Sony Pictures, Camila Pacheco, announced that a teaser or preview for Spider-Man 3 is set to be released this December, according to Murphy’s Multiverse.

With the trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming dropping on December 8, 2016, and Far From Home’s also arriving on December 8 in 2018, it’s expected that this will also be the case for the third installment.

Spider-Man 3 will be released on December 16, 2021 find out everything you need to know about the movie here.