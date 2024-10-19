Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson gets his own D&D-themed prequel comic

Eddie Munson from Stranger Things, played by Joseph Quinn, is set to receive his own D&D-themed prequel comic.

The beloved electric guitar player is receiving his own comic title from Dark Horse Comics, which will flash back to the time before Stranger Things Season 4. It will explore how Eddie began playing D&D and how he founded the Hellfire Club, a school society oriented around the game.

Titled Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire, this four-issue limited series will debut in winter 2025, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons.

Jody Houser, who co-wrote the previous Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons limited series, returns for The Rise of Hellfire, collaborating with new co-writer Eric Campbell, known for his work in the story collection Dungeons & Dragons Worlds & Realms.

They will be joined by artist Diego Galindo, who also returns from the earlier Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons series. The creative team is rounded out by colorist Diana Sousa and letterer Nate Piekos.

“Spell slinging, sword swinging, and the luck of the dice shaped the lives of the Stranger Things boys well before they had real-life monsters to face,” reads Dark Horse’s official description for Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire.

“This crossover comic features Eddie Munson’s rise to de facto leader of the Hellfire Club, flashbacks to the legendary campaign that got him hooked on D&D, his recruitment of Lucas, Dustin, and Mike, and glimpses into the fantasy worlds they conquered together.”

Jody Houser added: “As soon as I saw Stranger Things season 4, I knew the story of Eddie Munson and the Hellfire Club would be a perfect sequel to our Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons miniseries.

“Both Eric and I are very familiar with how D&D forges friendships and storytellers, and it’s been wonderful exploring Hawkins through that lens.”

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #1 (of 4) will hit comic shops on February 19, 2025. Issue #1 is now available for pre-order at your local comic shop for $3.99.