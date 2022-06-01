Stranger Things producer wants Ryan Reynolds in Season 5

Stranger Things director and producer Shawn Levy may be plotting for Ryan Reynolds to appear in Season 5 of the Netflix show.

While giving rise to its young ragtag cast, with Millie Bobby Brown especially achieving worldwide stardom, Stranger Things has always boasted a cast of big-hitters.

There’s Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Matthew Modine, and that’s before we mention Paul Reiser and The Goonies legend Sean Astin, whose character sadly died in Season 2.

However, in terms of a modern-day A-lister making a guest appearance, we’ve never seen anything on the scale of Reynolds. With the show’s grand conclusion on the horizon after Volume 2 of Season 4 hits Netflix, producer Levy has teased a possible cameo, or perhaps an even larger role.

Advertisement

Shawn Levy wants to see Ryan Reynolds in Stranger Things Season 5

Reynolds and Levy most recently collaborated on Netflix’s The Adam Project, after working together on Free Guy. They’re also set to reunite with Deadpool 3, the highly-anticipated return of Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth, which Levy will be directing.

Levy has been behind a number of crackers, from Cheaper by the Dozen to Night at the Museum, but Stranger Things ranks among his most beloved, ubiquitous credits. Since the show launched in 2016, Levy has served as an executive producer, as well as directing a few episodes.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Levy said: “I want to see a Ryan Reynolds cameo in anything.

Advertisement

“The truth is, my career over the past half-decade has been defined by Stranger Things and my collaborations with Ryan, so it would be deeply trippy but satisfying to see my two worlds collide. So, Ryan Reynolds, get ready for Season 5.”

Shawn Levy teases what to expect in Stranger Things Volume 2 and Season 5

Levy continued: “I’ll just tell you that we are hard at work on Volume 2. There’s so much being written as far as the runtimes of these episodes, and the hefty runtime of Episode 9, in particular.

Read More: Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 trailer teases explosive Netflix finale

“Having seen both those finale episodes, they are as emotional as they are cinematic. Holy s**t, they are definitely a treat for the eyes, but they punch you right in the heart. So, that’s what I’ll say about that.”

Advertisement

With regards to the fifth season, “sticking the landing” has been a priority for Levy and the Duffer brothers. “We have phenomenal ideas for Season 5, and we don’t want to stick around past the point where we see our path with clarity and confidence. So, season five will no doubt be epic,” he said.