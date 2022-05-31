Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 trailer teases explosive Netflix finale

Stranger Things Season 4 came out of the gate and flew onto people’s screens on Friday, but a new trailer ahead of its ending reveals it’s not over yet.

Despite making people wait for Stranger Things’ fourth season for three years, Netflix is making fans wait a little longer for the finale. The second part of Stranger Things Season 4, which will feature the final two episodes, will be coming to Netflix on July 1.

While fans may be disheartened at having to wait even longer for Season 4, Netflix has at least given a sneak peak at what’s coming next, with a short trailer appearing at the end of Episode 7.

What’s in the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 trailer?

At 30 seconds long, the Volume 2 trailer is short, but it still shows a large amount of things for viewers to get excited about.

The trailer is explosive, literally and figuratively, as it presents how the military, an antagonistic force in Volume 1, will become an even bigger problem, attacking the lab where Eleven currently resides.

Thankfully, it seems that El will have regained her powers by the time they reach her, as the trailer shows her facing off against explosions and Upside Down monsters alike.

The other kids appear to be in a much more vulnerable position, with the older teens still trapped in the Upside Down, and Lucas and Max cowering in fear from something.

The most mysterious aspect of the trailer is possibly what Hopper finds, as the trailer shows him wandering through a lab of what looks to be home-grown Demogorgons.

The terrifying voice of Vecna carries across the whole trailer, and it’s the only voice heard as he states ominously to El: “You have freed me… you can’t stop this now.” It seems that Vecna’s plan to open multiple gates by murdering teenagers will be reaching its peak very soon.

Considering all of this, Volume 2 is looking to be just as exciting and scary as Volume 1.

When will Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 release on Netflix?

Volume 2 of Stranger Things’ fourth season will premiere on Netflix on July 1.

The splitting of the season is a result of how ambitious the fourth season was, as showrunners the Duffer Brothers revealed in a public letter that with “a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet.”

They continued to explain that “given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes.”

The Duffer Brothers have also revealed that Season 5 is going to be the end of Stranger Things altogether, which is all the more reason to get hyped for the finale of Season 4.