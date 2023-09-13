In advance of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines being released, author Stephen King has posted his thoughts on the horror prequel.

A new Pet Sematary movie is debuting at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas next week, where we’ll be reviewing the movie.

The prequel to the 2019 adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 film will then stream on Paramount+, launching globally on October 6, 2023.

Before audiences get to see the film however, King himself has watched it, and posted his thoughts on Twitter/X.

Stephen King posts Pet Sematary: Bloodlines verdict

Stephen King wrote the script for the 1989 Pet Sematary. Then had his name removed from its sequel, such was his displeasure with the outcome. But that isn’t the case with Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, as the author liked what he saw.

Posting on Twitter/X, King writes: “Bloodlines: In the book, this is the story Jud Crandall tells Louis Creed to try and dissuade him from using the Pet Sematary. The screenplay takes a few liberties, but it’s a fine story. David Duchovny is excellent. The secret, as always, it caring about the characters.”

Meaning Pet Sematary: Bloodlines gets the Stephen King seal of approval.

What is Pet Sematary: Bloodlines about?

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a prequel to Stephen King’s novel, as well as the 2019 adaptation, with the official synopsis as follows:

“In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow.

“Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path.”

Where John Lithgow was Jud Crandall in the 2019 movie, Jackson White (Tell Me Lies, Mrs. Fletcher) plays the young version of the character in this prequel.

The rest of the cast includes Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Henry Thomas, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Samantha Mathis, Pam Grier, and David Duchovny, the latter of whom obviously made an impression on Mr. King.

The prequel is directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer (in her directorial debut), from a script by Beer and Jeff Buhler.

You’ll be able to read our review of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines at the end of next week. While you can click here to see what horror movies and shows we’re excited to watch this Halloween.