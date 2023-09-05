Pet Sematary: Bloodlines – Release date, cast, plot, & more

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a new chapter in the Pet Sematary story, taking place before the events of previous movies. Here’s everything we know about the prequel, including release date, cast, plot, and more.

Pet Sematary is a 1983 horror novel written by Stephen King, about a cemetery that can bring animals – and humans – back from the dead. King was inspired by the death of his own cat – trying to imagine what it would be like if said feline came back to life. As well as ‘The Monkey’s Paw,’ a short story by W.W. Jacobs.

Article continues after ad

King wrote the screenplay for a 1989 movie adaptation of the book, which was directed by Mary Lambert, to much acclaim. Which Lambert followed with sequel Pet Sematary 2 in 1992.

Article continues after ad

More recently a second adaptation of the source material was released in 2019, with Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer directing from a screenplay by Jeff Buhler. Meaning there have been three Pet Sematary movies thus far, with a fourth coming very soon…

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a direct prequel to the 2019 adaptation, and will premiere Friday, October 6, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil.

Article continues after ad

It will then come out on Saturday, October 7 in all other Paramount+ international markets.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But before those dates, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premieres at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, at the end of September. Where we’ll be on the ground to write an early review.

Article continues after ad

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines cast – Who’s in it?

The following is the main Pet Sematary: Bloodline cast, including actors, and the characters they play.

Jackson White as Jud Crandall (the character played by John Lithgow in 2019)

(the character played by John Lithgow in 2019) Forrest Goodluck as Manny

Jack Mulhern as Timmy

Henry Thomas as Dan

Isabella Star LaBlanc as Donna

Pam Grier as Majorie

David Duchovny as Bill

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines plot – What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which is based on a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and director Lindsey Anderson Beer.

Article continues after ad

“In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll have more on Pet Sematary: Bloodlines – including the first trailer – when it’s released. While for additional horror coverage, head here.